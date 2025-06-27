Eren is the biggest slave in Attack on Titan, here’s why

There are not many anime and manga that tackle free will and freedom like Attack on Titan. The words free will and freedom might sound similar, but the words mean two different things. Free will is about humans exercising control over their actions and being able to choose between different actions. Freedom is a state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.

While freedom and free will mean two different things, they are words that mean a lot to humans. Humans throughout time have shifted between a lack of freedom and free will. What humans face in modern times is a lack of free will, as freedom is a given in most places in the world. In the world of Attack on Titan, freedom and free will are not a given; they are fought for. That is what makes Eren such an interesting character; he is a character who tries to defy fate and fight for freedom.

Fate in the world of Attack on Titan is determined by where people are born. Those born on Paradis, their lives limited to the walls, and a fear of titans is drummed into them. Those who are Eldian-born in Marley are second-class citizens and, in many instances, slaves. Eren’s desire on the surface is a better world for his people, but that desire is a deflection from Eren’s true compulsion—freedom. The need for that boundless freedom is what makes Eren the biggest slave in Attack on Titan.

Why Eren is the biggest slave in Attack on Titan

The idea of freedom is like an addiction to Eren (Image via Kodansha)

The idea of everyone being a slave to something is deeply ingrained in pop culture and fiction. Films like Fight Club touch on this, as the main character, Tyler Durden, says: “The things you own end up owning you.” Similar sentiment has been seen in Vinland Saga, where Askeladd says, “everybody is a slave to something.” These conversations point to the fact that humans have pseudo-freedom and pseudo-freewill.

Eren’s schtick from the beginning of Attack on Titan is freedom. This idea was not originally his, as he got it from Armin. Armin had a desire to see the world and its wonders, which Eren tried to adopt, but never did he fully.

Eren's actions led to the rise of a fascist group in Paradis Island (Image via MAPPA)

This is why when Eren first sees the ocean, he doesn’t share the joy his comrades feel. Some Attack on Titan fans argue that Eren's not being satisfied with the ocean stems from seeing a bleak future, but his countenance didn’t reflect that. It showed someone unsatisfied.

Eren is a slave because he is constantly compelled to fight for freedom. This is why he sees genocide as the only choice available; he has the power of the founding Titan, but doesn’t use it to create better defensive strategies for his people. His mind is stuck on his ideals of freedom. If the rumbling was 100% successful, and Eren remained alive, the idea of freedom would change to something else.

Final thoughts

While it is convenient for fans to tie Eren’s actions to fate or destiny, these fans fail to remember that Eren has been like this from the very beginning. From childhood, Eren would neglect his life for his ideals, and he would bend logic around it to make it possible. All this was before he got his Titan abilities; he has always been a slave to freedom.

