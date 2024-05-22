Every Demon Slayer season 4 ending theme Easter egg you missed

The Demon Slayer season 4 ending theme has been the topic of discussion among fans of the series. This installment of the anime was one of the most anticipated releases this year and so far, the episodes have been quite entertaining to watch. While most anime-ending theme songs don’t receive much love, Ufotable has shown just how capable they are when it comes to producing some of the most stimulating visuals.

While the animation was beautiful, there was a lot of thought behind every frame that made it to the final cut of the ending theme song. This is because the Demon Slayer season 4 ending contained plenty of easter eggs, referencing both past and future events that are quite important to the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Muzan’s fate and 6 other easter eggs fans might have missed while watching the Demon Slayer season 4 ending

1) Muzan’s fate was teased in the ending

If we pay close attention to the Demon Slayer season 4 ending, there was a shot of the candle that received almost 4 to 5 seconds of screen time. This was a lot of screen time for an inanimate object that has no relevance to demons or demon hunters. However, candles are often used as symbols to represent one’s life.

Even more so in cases when a person is about to meet their end. In this case, the flame was burning bright on screen, and the minute Kibutsuji Muzan entered the frame, the flame was extinguished. This could be a way of the animation studio’s way of teasing Muzan’s fate.

2) Blue Spider Lily - the symbol of Muzan’s failure

Blue Spider Lily as seen in the Demon Slayer season 4 ending theme song(Image via Ufotable)

Blue Spider Lily was something most fans might have picked up. However, there was a reason for the inclusion of this motif in the ending theme soundtrack. Blue Spider Lily is the ingredient that turned Muzan into a demon.

This is also the flower that would help Muzan conquer the sun - a dream that he has clung to for centuries. The irony of this flower is that it only blooms anywhere between one to three days during the daytime. This was the reason why Muzan was never able to retrieve it, and it can be interpreted as a mark of Muzan’s failure in the animanga series.

3) Muzan’s victims

Muzan killed his doctor when he was being treated for his illness (Image via Ufotable)

During the first few seconds of the Demon Slayer season 4 ending, we could see silhouettes of people being murdered. Three people were shown, and all of them were Muzan’s victims. The most prominent one among the lot was the last figure, whose appearance resembled that of Muzan’s doctor. This was the doctor from the Heian period who was tasked with treating Muzan’s mystery illness. Before he could complete his procedure, Muzan killed him and ended up becoming a demon.

4) The Demon King’s intrinsic nature

Flowers wither away when Muzan walks by, which can be seen in the Demon Slayer season 4 ending (Image via Ufotable)

Kibutsuji Muzan is an extremely vile being in the series, and his core nature was symbolically revealed in the Demon Slayer season 4 ending. Even before Muzan became a demon, all he did was take. He received partial treatment and took the lives of people in frustration without ever giving back.

Even as a demon, he gave another chance to human beings by turning them into demons only for his selfish dreams. When he walked past the flowers, it completely withered, showcasing his true nature. He only brings destruction to everything he comes in contact with and Ufotable beautifully showcased this with an incredible set of visuals in the Demon Slayer season 4 ending.

5) The harrowing incident involving Tanjiro’s family

There is a scene in the Demon Slayer season 4 ending where one can see the Demon King walk and step over five droplets of blood. There were six in total, and he managed to miss one of them. This was a clear reference to the incident that started it all - Tanjiro’s family being killed by Muzan.

Among the six family members, five of them died and one of them was turned into a demon, Nezuko. This was an interesting easter egg that Ufotable decided to add to the ending theme song.

6) Gyomei’s Kasugai Crow, Zekka

Gyomei's Kasugai crow as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

One could observe a crow fly through a small space and fly out in the open. The crow resembled Gyomei’s Kasugai Crow - Zekka. While it might not be the most popular character in the series, it played an important role in the Infinity Castle arc.

This crow managed to relay important information to Gyomei Himejima when he and other demon hunters were fighting a horde of demons in the Infinity Castle. This could be the studio’s way of giving the anime-only fans some hint with regards to the next season’s contents in the most subtle manner possible.

7) Water ripple as a motif in the ending theme soundtrack

The water ripples seem to be an important element in the Demon Slayer season 4 ending (Image via Ufotable)

Water ripples were shown in two different shots in the ending theme song. Given the repetition of this element, it isn’t altogether impossible for Ufotable to have added to reference something important. The water ripples turn red in the first shot, and in the second scene, the ripples are created by Muzan, indicating that his actions have a cascading effect. Everything started with the death of Tanjiro’s family. This is the reason why Tanjiro became a demon hunter in the first place.

Not only did he become a demon hunter, but he also was a massive reason for the demon hunters to activate their Demon Slayer Mark. This is because the first to develop the Mark influences others, and those surrounding him also managed to activate it.

Furthermore, Tanijro was the only one who managed to fully understand and use the Breath of the Sun, which was designed to kill Muzan. That one incident that Muzan committed out of fear and desperation ultimately led to his demise.

Demon Slayer season 4 is currently rolling out episodes weekly, with the next episode scheduled to be released on May 26, 2024. Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

