Fermat no Ryōri episode 2 release date, how to stream, and more

Episode 1 made it clear that the series will follow a "coming-of-age" structure, centered around Gaku and his journey towards realizing his passion for mathematics through gastronomy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Fermat no Ryōri episode 1.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 2: Release date and time

Fermat no Ryōri episode 2 will premiere on July 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Episode 2 will reveal whether Gaku will pursue culinary arts or academia to explore his love for mathematics. The series will have a total of 12 episodes, spanning across the summer 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 10:30 am Saturday July 12, 2025 Pacific Time 07:30 am Saturday July 12, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Saturday July 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Saturday July 12, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:00 am Sunday

July 13, 2025 India Standard Time 08:00 pm Saturday July 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday July 12, 2025

Where to watch Fermat no Ryōri episode 2?

Fermat no Ryōri episode 2 will be broadcast on Hokkaido TV, TV Asahi, and ABC TV on Japanese television, with new episodes releasing every Saturday. The episode will be streamed on Hulu, Abema, and Amazon Prime Video within Japanese regions. International fans will be able to access the episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Fermat no Ryōri episode 1

Kai and Gaku as seen in the anime (Image via domerica)

Fermat no Ryōri episode 1 began with Gaku narrating his motivations behind pursuing mathematics. However, he had to snap back to reality to realize that he isn't cut out for the mathematics Olympiad. His realization eventually leads him to complications with his school.

The school apparently held a rich history of winning such Olympiads, but now faces disqualification because of Gaku, their star student.

To take his mind off the recent incidents, Gaku begins working in the school cafeteria as a cook. Although he didn't have formal training as a chef, his methods and Napolitan managed to catch the attention of a young and talented chef, Kai. He goes on to commend his "method" and the Napolitan's taste. The events eventually lead to Gaku being unfairly expelled from school.

Gaku and his crew as seen in the anime (Image via domerica)

Kai soon finds Gaku in a distraught state and brings him to the school chairman's villa, in order to cook his special Napolitan. The episode ends with the school chairman and the sponsors being served Napolitan, ignorant to the fact that Gaku, the recently expelled student, had created it.

Fermat no Ryōri episode 2: What to expect?

Fermat no Ryōri episode 2 will reveal whether Gaku is actually able to perfect his Napolitan and get proverbial revenge on the school chairman or not. Given the story's direction, it is possible that Gaku simply lets go of his pursuit of academia and enters the culinary world to find the "truth" that he's searching for.

