Fire Force season 3 episode 6 preview teases Shinra's battle against Leonard Burns reaching the climax

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the official website and X handle for the franchise revealed the preview images and synopsis for Fire Force season 3 episode 6. Titled The End of Prayer, the episode is slated to be released on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9:53 am PT, which translates to Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 1:53 am JST, during the Animeism timeslot on MBS, CBC, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan.

The previous episode focused on Arthur Boyle's battle against Dragon, who showcased unfathomable strength. Arthur's delusions strengthened his Excalibur and evolved him as a fire fighter, and yet he couldn't defeat his mighty opponent. On the other hand, Akitaru Obi's tremendous resolve prevented the bugs from entering his hardened body.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 6.

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 preview hints at Shinra Kusakabe's all-out assault against Leonard Burns

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 will continue the narrative from the previous installment and showcase the fierce battle between Shinra Kusakabe and Leonard Burns in the annex of Fuchu Prison. As evident from the last episode, Burns has decided not to dodge any of Shinra's attacks.

Rather, he aims to push them back head-on with his monstrous fire. In fact, the previous episode's ending saw Leonard Burns unleash his Voltage Nova. Furthermore, the battle between Shinra and Burns has already crossed a long threshold of time.

As fans may remember, Joker told Shinra at the beginning of the battle that they must defeat Burns soon, since he becomes more powerful as the fight progresses. Undoubtedly, Burns has reached the time needed for him to unleash his full capabilities. As a result, it remains to be seen how Shinra Kusakabe can fight back against Burns' flames in Fire Force season 3 episode 6.

Leonard Burns, as seen in the preview images (Image via David Production)

The synopsis for the Fire Force season 3 episode 6 also states that Shinra doesn't back down against Burns in the battle. Obviously, he has Joker to aid him. Yet, he must rely on his own strength to pose any challenge against Burns and his overwhelming energy. The episode may also conclude the Shinra vs. Burns battle if it covers the necessary chapters.

Judging from the preview images, Fire Force season 3 episode 6 could showcase Shinra Kusakabe's new move he learned during his training at Asakusa. Interestingly, one of the preview images shows Shinra using blue flames. Additionally, the upcoming episode will finally provide fans with bits from Leonard Burns's past.

Shinra Kusakabe in the preview images (Image via David Production)

Although the series has more or less established Burns's standpoint as to why he joined the White Clad, not much has been seen regarding his past. Therefore, the next episode could finally reveal some important facts related to Burns's younger days. Moreover, one of the preview images shows Shinra Kusakabe's childhood, where he's wearing a cape.

As fans know, Shinra always wants to become a hero to save the world. It's an idea that has been ingrained in him since his childhood. That desire hasn't extinguished in the slightest. Thus, the preview synopsis and images suggest that Shinra will show Burns that he can perhaps change the system with his heroic mentality.

Conclusion

Leonard Burns in his younger days (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 could finally conclude Shinra Kusakabe's long battle against Leonard Burns.

It's a clash between Shinra's desire to be a hero versus Leonard Burns's pride as the Servant of God. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious from this fierce encounter.

