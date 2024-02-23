Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 will be broadcast on March 1, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After it airs, the episode will be available worldwide with English subs on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End revealed the mystery regarding the "perfect clones" and how they emerged inside the dungeons. At the same time, the episode explored Denken and other mages' strategies to face Frieren's clone.

Elsewhere, Ubel and Land faced a different challenge with the former's clone. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now excited to see what happens next in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 release date and time for all regions

According to the official website for the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 25, titled A Fatal Vulnerability, is set to release on March 1, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television (NTV) in Japan. This fantasy anime follows a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Fridays.

Following its broadcast in Japan, international audiences can watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, March 1 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, March 1 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 1 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 1 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, March 1 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, March 1 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 1 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, March 1 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 2 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

After broadcasting on Nippon Television in Japan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll for global fans, where they can also stream other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup. However, they would require a monetary subscription to the platform to watch the episode.

Besides Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 can also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Muse Asia, Bilibili, Aniplus Asia, iQIYI, and others, in selected regions.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 begins with Genau revealing the dungeon's mystery. He discloses that the clones are the result of a water mirror demon, which serves as the lord of the Dungeon.

According to Genau, this monster can read the memories of those who enter the dungeon and create clones of its targets. Moreover, those clones are perfect, as they replicate physical bodies with the original target's strength, mana, and techniques.

It's precisely the reason why the dungeon has remained unmapped. On the other side, Denken's group is seen facing Frieren's clone. After having difficulty, they retreat to plan a better strategy.

Ubel takes on her clone, as seen in the episode (Image Madhouse)

Elsewhere, Ubel and Land face the former's clone. The green-haired mage demonstrates her cunningness, and banks on Land's "duplicate magic" to defeat her doppelganger. Interestingly, the episode also delves into Land and Ubel's chemistry as teammates.

On the other side of the spectrum, Denken meets the original Frieren and informs her about everything. The prospect of fighting her doppelganger excites the elven mage, but she faces difficulty in coming up with a strategy.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Since she's almost immune to hypnosis and other mental magic, it becomes even more challenging for others to face the clone. Elsewhere, a second-class mage named Edel, who could find a weakness in Frieren's defense mechanism against mental magic, opts out of the exam after realizing that the clones don't have a "mind."

While Frieren and others didn't know that, they considered the clone not having a mind as a possibility. The episode ends with Fern telling the elven mage that she can fight the clone if their strategy involves brute force.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25

Frieren, as seen in the dungeon (Image via Madhouse)

Since the previous installment adapted chapters 50 and 51 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 will likely cover the next two or three chapters.

In other words, the next episode will show Frieren and others come up with a proper strategy to defeat the "perfect replica" and clear the dungeon test. At the same time, Lawine and Kanne will reveal the actual identity of the clone summoner.

Aside from that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 25 will also reveal a weakness of the elven mage, which will be used to battle the clone. Overall, the next episode promises to be an action-packed one.

