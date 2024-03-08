Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 is slated to release on March 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's site and X handle. Following its broadcast, the episode will be globally distributed with English subs on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, Netflix, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End saw the mages working together to fight each other's clones and keep them from reaching the depths of the dungeon. Meanwhile, Frieren and Fern showcased their wide range of spells to overwhelm the former's clone.

Given how the episode ended, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what happens next in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 release date and time for all regions

According to the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27, An Era of Humans, will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television (NTV) in Japan. The anime follows a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Fridays.

After its broadcast in Japan, global fans can catch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, March 15 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, March 15 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 15 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 15 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, March 15 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, March 15 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 15 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, March 15 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 16 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Anime enthusiasts can stream Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 on the Crunchyroll platform after it airs on NTV in Japan. However, they would require a monetary subscription to the platform to access the episode.

Besides Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 can also be watched on Netflix, Muse Asia, Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, iQIYI, and other platforms in selected countries.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 opens with Frieren and Fern taking on the former's clone. Elsewhere, the mages strategize to keep the other clones from reaching the dungeon's depths.

As Methode mentions, if the clones reach the depths, then they won't have any chance of beating the dungeon. The mages reveal to each other their weaknesses and also choose the opponents they would find easier to battle.

Methode senses the clones' location to the mages. Unfortunately, Richter and Lawine get defeated by Sense's clone as it sneaks up on them. Bleeding profusely, they break their bottles and forfeit from the exam. Methode and Denken realize that Sense's clone is the biggest threat.

Ubel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

At that moment, Ubel arrives and she tells them that she will battle the clone. The episode reveals through a flashback that Ubel can slice through anything as long as she can visualize it.

That is how she killed a mage (sliced him in half) with impenetrable defense at the Third Class Mage Selection Exam two years earlier. Riding on immense conviction, the mage easily defeats Sense's clone and makes the other mages' job easier.

After that, the episode shows Wirbel, Denken, and Methode taking on the remaining clones. While Wirbel's team battles Denken's imitation, Methode fights Fern's clone. Elsewhere, Fern and Frieren are seen engaged in combat against the elven mage's clone.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Utilizing their strategy, they corner the clone, and then Fern swoops in front of it to land a powerful Zoltraak. However, she gets overwhelmed by a never-seen-before attack.

Having anticipated that move, Frieren gets behind her clone. She then lands a formidable spell on the clone to obliterate its existence. Later, the mage duo destroys the treasure chest, which ends the second trial of The First Class Mage Exam.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27

Frieren falls into a mimic trap in episode 26 (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the latest installment adapted chapters 54 and 55 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga series, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to be a less action-heavy one. Rather than action, the episode will delve into the aftermath of the second test of the First Class Mage Selection Exam.

At the same time, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 27 may show the beginning of the third trial, which will be conducted by none other than the ancient mage Serie.

