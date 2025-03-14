  • home icon
From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Casey Mendez
Modified Mar 14, 2025 14:00 GMT
Lucas crossdressing (Image via Ajia-do)
Lucas crossdressing (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 will premiere on March 21, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its release in Japan, it will be available in various regions worldwide.

North American fans can watch it on Hidive, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Crunchyroll will also stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11.

The next episode should feature preparations for the academy festival, which is headed by Grace Auvergne. Moreover, fans might get a glimpse at the cross-gender casting of Anna's play, which will see her take on the role of a Prince. There is also a possibility that Grace's mother, Jacqueline Auvergne, will be introduced.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11: Release date and time

Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)
Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 is set to release on March 21, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. For convenience, 12:30 am JST is used to estimate global release times. This series is one of many included in the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 will be released either before or on March 21, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different regions of the world:

Time zoneRelease timeRelease dayRelease date
Japanese Standard Time12:30 amFridayMarch 21, 2025
Pacific Standard Time07:30 amThursdayMarch 20, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:30 amThursdayMarch 20, 2025
Central Standard Time09:30 amThursdayMarch 20, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:00 pmThursdayMarch 20, 2025
Philippine Time11:30 pmThursdayMarch 20, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time02:00 amFridayMarch 21, 2025
Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess

episode 11

Josette (Image via Ajia-do)
Josette (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 will premiere on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode for viewers in North America. Muse Communications has made similar arrangements in South and Southeast Asia. For those in other regions, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 recap

Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)
Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled Dad Cross-dresses, the episode began with a glimpse of Anna back at her home town. Following Grace's advice, she took a trip back home to visit her parents. But unbeknownst to her, Grace was also there, accompained by Josette. The pair set off into town and visit the Doll bakery, greeted by Anna's mother who quickly recognizes Grace, thanks to Anna's letters.

Their conversation was interrupted by a scream from the town square. A beastkin child had gotten herself stuck in a tree and couldn't get down. Here, Grace met up with Anna, and the pair worked together to rescue the child. They combined their ice magic to create an ice slide for the child to descend. Intriguingly, the idea to do so came from Anna's mother.

Overjoyed, Anna revealed Grace's identity to the townsfolk, and cheers erupted from everywhere. Sometime later, back at the Academy, Grace found herself in charge of organizing the academy festival. The theme decided for it was "maid cafes," and whilst Pierre was a little iffy about it, Grace (Kenzaboro) accepted responsibility. Alongside, as valedictorian, Anna decided on a play as an event for the first-years.

Grace aka Kenzaboro (Image via Ajia-do)
Grace aka Kenzaboro (Image via Ajia-do)

The play would cover a story involving a prince befriending a commoner and them swapping places through, which would lead to hilarious consequences. Later that night, Grace dined with her father and learnt more about the festival itself and her mother from him. Given that Kenzaboro hadn't interacted with Jacqueline Auvergne since becoming Grace, he was understandably nervous.

So as it stands, the play that Anna decided upon required cross-gender casting, in accordance with "restrictions" that Lucas mentions. On the outside world, Hinako explains that original story never mentioned Grace's mother, as this idea of cross-gender casting had come from the game's creator and not from within the game. Needless to say, the Tondabayashi ladies were excited but worried as well.

Back into the game, Grace and Anna then began imagining the Princes, one by one, crossdressing. While Auguste and Richard wouldn't really fit the role, Pierre and Virgile would be better. But the best would be Lucas, who happened to swing by just then. They spoke, and it took a little convincing, but Anna accepted her role as the Prince of her play, thereby adhering to the "restriction."

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 (speculative)

Anna and Kenzaboro (Image via Ajia-do)
Anna and Kenzaboro (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 will likely delve into the preparations for the academy festival. Since it has been viewed to be at par with the Magic Exhibition, it will be a major event for Grace, Anna and company.

As such, fans could be seeing Grace in male attire, possibly hinting at her role in the play. From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 might also feature appearances from other supporting cast, since an event like this will definitely include most of the character roster, set up for the finale.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
