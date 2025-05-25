From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In the upcoming From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9, premiering June 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, Beryl embarks on his first hunting expedition in years. Titled The Old Country Bumpkin Goes on His First Hunt in Ages, the episode will follow Beryl as he escorts the royal delegation from Sphenedyardvania on a diplomatic hunting trip.
Following his impressive duel victory against Allucia, Beryl must learn to balance VIP protection duties with navigating the wilderness alongside foreign royalty. The episode promises to showcase Beryl's outdoor survival skills and hunting expertise while maintaining diplomatic relations.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9 will highlight Beryl's return to his rural roots while adapting to aristocratic hunting traditions and protocols.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9 Release date, time and Where to watch it
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, episode 9 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from June 1, 2025, at midnight JST. The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions. Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9 drops in various time zones:
Where to watch the episode
Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9. Viewers must possess an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream the show. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming with several language subtitle choices.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8 recap
In episode 8, titled The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Struck by a Lightning-Fast Sword, Allucia invites Beryl clothes shopping to prepare for VIP protection duties during Sphenedyardvania's royal delegation visit. Curuni and Henblitz secretly follow them, and Henblitz later confronts Allucia about her feelings for Beryl.
Allucia challenges Beryl to a duel to prove his worth, revealing her nickname, "Lightning-fast Allucia." Despite her exceptional speed, Beryl wins by pulling her cape, explaining that her techniques are too practiced for real combat. When Mewi suggests Allucia has romantic feelings, Beryl dismisses the idea due to their age gap and student-teacher relationship.
What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9 (Speculative)
In episode 9, Beryl escorts the royal delegation from Sphenedyardvania on a diplomatic hunting expedition. Tasked with protecting VIPs, Beryl blends his rural instincts with formal training, impressing foreign nobility with his natural wilderness skills.
The episode contrasts his humble hunting methods with aristocratic traditions, highlighting cultural differences. Unexpected dangers arise, challenging Beryl's protective instincts and leadership. This diplomatic outing becomes a stage for Beryl to shine, reinforcing his value beyond courtly duties and showcasing how his rural background offers strengths formal education can't teach.
