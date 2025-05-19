From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In the upcoming From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8, premiering May 24, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video, Beryl faces new challenges as both mentor and guardian. Titled "The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Struck by a Lightning-Fast Sword," the episode follows Beryl adjusting to his parental role while navigating his responsibilities at the magic academy.
As Ficelle takes on teaching Mewi, Beryl offers his expertise as a seasoned sword instructor. Meanwhile, his reputation draws scrutiny from skeptics demanding proof of his skills through a duel. The episode promises to balance heartwarming domestic moments with thrilling sword action as Beryl's dual worlds collide.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8 Release date and time
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from May 25, 2025, at midnight JST. The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.
Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8 drops in various time zones:
Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8
Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming with several language subtitle choices.
Amazon proves its dedication to high-quality anime delivery through this series, which provides viewers with superior streaming quality and improved accessibility features. Viewers must possess an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8.
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 recap
In episode 7, The Old Country Bumpkin Learns the Challenges of Parenting, Beryl and Mewi begin settling into the house provided by Lucy. Despite his uncertainties about parenthood, Beryl commits to becoming a proper guardian for Mewi. When visiting the magic academy to enroll her, Beryl notices Mewi's fascination with the dormitories.
Concerned about providing what's best for her, he consults others who unanimously recommend dormitory living for its facilities and environment. However, at dinner when Beryl broaches the subject, Mewi expresses her desire to continue living with him at the house, revealing how their bond has significantly deepened since their first meeting.
What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8 (Speculative)
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 8, "The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Struck by a Lightning-Fast Sword," will likely explore Ficelle's new role as Mewi's instructor at the magic academy. As confirmed in the previous episode, the introverted Ficelle takes on teaching responsibilities but may require guidance from Beryl, whose years of experience as a sword instructor prove invaluable.
Lucy may also support this collaborative teaching arrangement, strengthening the bonds between all characters. The episode's title suggests a significant duel as skeptics at the academy challenge Beryl's credentials and reputation, demanding he prove his worth through combat.
This confrontation could showcase Beryl's exceptional swordsmanship while demonstrating how his teaching philosophy differs from conventional academy methods.
