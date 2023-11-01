Fujimoto rewards readers of his one-shots in Chainsaw Man chapter 147

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 147, fans saw Barem sending out the humanoid Chainsaw Devils after Nayuta. While Barem did the same to get Denji to turn into Chainsaw Man, the incident itself might have been a reference by Tatsuki Fujimoto to his one-shot manga, Yogen No Nayuta.

The Chainsaw Man manga has lately been focused on Nostradamus' Prophecy and how a catastrophe was seeping in. To counter this, the church was trying to increase Chainsaw Devil and War Devil's strength by making people fear them. With that, they planned to take down the king of terror, Death Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 may have hinted at Yogen no Nayuta

Barem as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 147 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 opened with Barem confirming Nayuta's theory. Following that, he asked Denji to go wild - like the Chainsaw Man like the old days - and slaughter devils. Immediately after that, he called Nayuta a witch, instigating the humanoid Chainsaw Devil army to attack Nayuta.

Barem did that to get Denji to turn into Chainsaw Man and slaughter humans, which would inevitably increase people's fear of the devil. However, this manga panel from Chainsaw Man chapter 147 may have been a hint towards Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's older work, the one-shot manga Yogen no Nayuta.

Kenji and Nayuta as seen in Yogen no Nayuta manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the same names are obviously an easy comparison, there are other similarities as well. The one-shot manga also saw Nayuta be labeled a threat to the world.

In the story, Nayuta was born as a demonic child with horns. She lacked a human heart and had a wicked tongue. Even before she was born, she was prophesized to bring about the apocalypse. Hence, the public detested her existence and hated magic users like her. The character's very existence led to her parent's death and spelled misfortune for plenty of other people.

Nayuta as seen in Yogen no Nayuta manga (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, her brother Kenji was undeterred by all the developments and vowed to protect his sister at any cost. Denji, much like Kenji, also has a similar relationship with Nayuta. Despite the fact that becoming Chainsaw Man was part of Denji's identity, he was willing to leave that part of his life to protect her.

Nayuta in Chainsaw Man has no reason to go after civilians. Hence, Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto may have had Barem call her a witch to give fans of his one-shot series a reward for reading his older work.

Barem calls Nayuta a witch in Chainsaw Man chapter 147 (Image via Sheisha)

That said, there is no guarantee that a simple call back is all that Fujimoto would take from Yogen no Nayuta. The end of the one-shot manga was seemingly sweet as it saw Kenji and Nayuta run away from their home to an isolated place.

However, the same cannot be said about the Chainsaw Man manga. While fans may absolutely love a happy ending for Denji and Nayuta, the Chainsaw Devil host has lost all his close friends and family in the past.

Hence, there does lie the possibility that the mangaka may follow the same storyline and put Denji through a world of suffering.

