Gachiakuta episode 8 preview teases the debut of Cleaners' Boss

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the official staff released the Gachiakuta episode 8 preview synopsis and images. Titled Forward, the episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on TBS, CBC, and other networks in Japan. It will be available for streaming at 8 am PT in global regions. In the previous episode, Zanka teamed up with Rudo and fought against an unconsciously moving Jabber. The mysterious raider's tactic allowed him to bypass Rudo's Vital Instrument detection. As a result, Zanka devised a countermeasure that enabled them to land hits on Jabber. Eventually, Enjin and other Cleaners arrived to save the day for Rudo, Zanka, Griss, and other supporters.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta episode 8.Gachiakuta episode 8 preview hints at the Cleaners' boss telling Rudo about the boundaryAccording to the Gachiakuta episode 8 preview synopsis, the upcoming episode will introduce viewers to the boss of the Cleaners' organization, Arkha Corvus. Arkha finally returns from his expedition and officially welcomes Rudo into the Cleaners organization. Moreover, the preview reveals that Arkha will tell Rudo about the necessary information regarding the Sphere. As per Arkha Corvus's information from the Gachiakuta episode 8 preview, a boundary exists between the Ground and the Sphere. Anyone trying to cross the boundary will face death. However, Arkha explains that there is a woman who knows someone who has crossed the boundary alive. In other words, the preview confirms that the episode will focus on the series' lore. Currently, the relationship between the Ground and the Sphere remains complicated. Not much information has been revealed in the latest episodes. Still, the upcoming installment might finally answer a few intriguing facts about the show's world.Rudo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)Additionally, the Gachiakuta episode 8 preview hints that the episode will reveal Griss's fate. As fans may recall, Griss was gravely wounded by Jabber. He was eventually rescued by the Cleaners, who arrived just in time. Therefore, the episode will introduce viewers to another character, Eishia Stilza, the medic of the Cleaners Organization.Furthermore, the episode will feature a few slice-of-life moments, as shown in the preview images. At the same time, the Gachiakuta episode 3 preview suggests that the episode will show the Raiders returning to their base and informing their boss about Rudo. Additionally, they might also tell the boss about Rudo's &quot;Series.&quot;From the Gachiakuta episode 8 preview synopsis and images, it's clear that the upcoming episode will continue the adaptation from chapter 22 of Kei Urana's dark fantasy manga series. It remains to be seen if Bones Film will make any adjustments, such as adding new scenes or modifying the manga's narrative.ConclusionFollo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)Gachiakuta episode 8 preview synopsis and images have given fans a good indication of what to expect from the installment. The upcoming episode will be rich in lore and focus on the Cleaners at the HQ. Additionally, the episode will introduce new characters, including the Cleaners' Boss, Arkha Corvus.