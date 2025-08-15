Gachiakuta's Riyo becomes the subject of controversy as fans believe the anime did her worse

Gachiakuta begins to start debate as Riyo Reaper's depiction in the anime is garnering criticism; many fans believe she is portrayed way worse in the anime than she was in the manga. Viewers are disturbed by her very impossibly narrow waist, with some comments that she looks almost skeletal, as if her internals haven't been there.

This poses a huge disparity in torso to hip to thigh proportions, and is very concerning; while the manga showed her as slender yet lean, the anime made her look fragile to an uncomfortable degree. Many fans gave their uneasy responses, noting that this animation style seems to lessen her strength and vitality, when it was probably meant for agility and character.

Riyo's depiction in the Gachiakuta anime becomes the subject of controversy

Riyo as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Gachiakuta has now become involved in an unexpected controversy, with character design decisions for Riyo Reaper in the anime bringing a lot of heat. In the manga, Riyo is a lean and athletic character whose body matches her character's design and personality. But in particular scenes in the anime, her torso-to-hip-to-thigh measurements seem incredibly different due to a common feature of anime, making her seem exceptionally frail.

Several have pointed out that her waist seems narrowly pinched, and her limbs stretched out to the point of almost resembling skeletons. Although some of her manga panels have shown her in a more dramatic, gaunt appearance to represent tone or tension, these were situational, rather than an ongoing design aspect.

However, the anime appears to be depicting this exaggeration of thinness all the time, which some viewers find moves her from deliberately stylized to disturbing to look at.

"I think its for the same reason why rudo have such large eyes and hands, just style," a fan mentioned.

"The manga looks a lot better that looks so off," someone expressed.

"Everyone is extremely skinny, probably cus they live in a world of trash," a fan said.

"I mean that’s just the stylization of the art . Look at Rudo pencil arms . The proportions are a little wacky and with the clothing style . Idk I fuck with everyone’s design," a fan explained.

Fan reactions have also been varied. Some of them stood up for the modification, saying it was merely a case of artistic taste, just like Rudo's large eyes, oversized hands, and noodle arms in the anime are exaggerations for the sake of looks.

They contended that this overemphasization of proportions was deliberate, intended to make the overall distinctive appearance of the world more effective, rather than dishonoring Riyo's image.

A still from Gachiakuta anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Others were not so forgiving. Part of the audience felt that the manga did a better job balancing Riyo out as thin but healthy, while the anime forced her into an ongoing state of extreme thinness that undermined the character's earthy charm. These viewers felt that the change was a step backward, breaking the visual continuity between the source and the adaptation.

There were also subtler perspectives. Some acknowledged the anime design made her look on the verge of collapse, but still appreciated that it could represent the harsher conditions in her world. Under this perspective, the level of breakdown of her character was not just a design mistake but a thoughtful artistic choice, demonstrating through her visual character design the harsh and oppressive world of Gachiakuta.

Final thoughts

Riyo as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The anime adaptation of Riyo's design in Gachiakuta has divided the fandom into two groups. Defenders argue the design of Riyo Reaper enhances a unique visual identity for the series while reflecting the harshness of the Gachiakuta world; however, critics feel it takes away her balanced, nice aesthetic.

This divide speaks to the notion that adapting source material into another animated or adapted medium requires an appropriate amount of interpretation that is truly subjective. In this sense, a slight design change can alter the way an audience receives the adaptation.

