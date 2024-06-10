Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10 will be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The anime will first be televised on local Japanese networks as per its weekly release schedule. Following that, the anime will be made available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Fighter XX as Ranmaru Koguma dominating the exams as he defeated one candidate after the other and collected their keys. That's when Blue Keeper interrupted the exam to find Fighter XX to force her into revealing her boss's location.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10 release date and time

According to the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10 will be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The episode will be titled, It's Showtime for Blue Keeper.

Despite the series offering simulrelease worldwide, it will observe a delay of 30 minutes before the anime's episodes are available to stream internationally.

With that in mind, the tenth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1 am Sunday June 16 Eastern Daylight Time 4 am Sunday June 16 British Summer Time 8 am Sunday June 16 Central European Summer Time 9 am Sunday June 16 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday June 16 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday June 16 Japanese Standard Time 5 pm Sunday June 16 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday June 16

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10?

Aizome Komachi as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10 will be televised in Japan on TBS and its affiliate networks. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally on Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Lemino, Hulu, and others.

As for international streaming, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10 will be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu after a delay of 30 minutes after the episode's broadcast in Japan.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9 recap

Fighter D as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 9, titled Battle! Fever! Fighter D!, saw the battle between the cadets continue as Fighter D as Hibiki Sakurama fought Kai Shion. Meanwhile, Fighter XX as Koguma Ranmaru dominated the exam by defeating multiple opponents and taking away their key.

Elsewhere, Blue Keeper was distraught by seeing his assistant Komachi Aizome injured. Hence, he went after Fighter XX in the examinations. He tortured her to reveal her boss's location. While Fighter D tried to help XX, she could no longer fight. Thus, she agreed to lead the Blue Keeper to Peltrola.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10?

Fighter XX and Peltrola as seen in the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 10, It's Showtime for Blue Keeper will see Fighter XX leading Blue Keeper to the Monster Boss Peltrola. However, they won't be alone as Fighter D will most likely follow them and witness the fight between the Dragon Keeper and Monster Boss.

This is suggested by the fact that Fighter D was shocked to hear that Peltrola was alive. Hence, he will potentially not let go of the chance to watch his former boss fight a Dragon Keeper. This fight should help fans realize the difference in strength between the two warring sides.

