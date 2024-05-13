Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The anime has returned from its break and will be releasing its episode in the upcoming week. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be available to watch internationally on Disney + and Hulu.

The previous episode saw Fighter D trying to get an idea of life as the surface dweller, Hibiki Sakurama. That's when he surprisingly meets another Fighter who had been locked in Hibiki's room. Additionally, the episode also revealed the relationship between Hibiki and the Pink Keeper.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6 release date and time

Expand Tweet

According to the official X account of the anime, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. The episode will be titled 1 Plus 2 Equals... Threat!

That said, fans must remember that the anime's international simulcast gets delayed by 30 minutes.

The sixth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime will be released globally at these times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 1 am Sunday May 19 Eastern Daylight Time 4 am Sunday May 19 British Summer Time 8 am Sunday May 19 Central European Summer Time 9 am Sunday May 19 Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday May 19 Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday May 19 Japanese Standard Time 5 pm Sunday May 19 Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday May 19

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6?

Fighter XX as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6 will first air on television networks like TBS and its affiliates. After that, the series will be broadcast on BS11 and AT-X. As for local streaming, the anime will be available to watch on dAnime Store, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, and others after a delay of 30 minutes.

As for international streaming, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. However, the anime will face a 30-minute delay between the episode's broadcast in Japan and simulcast worldwide.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5 recap

Yumeko and Sesera as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 5, titled Fighter D, as a Part of 'Ranger Force,' saw Fighter D as Hibiki Sakurama trying to understand what his new colleagues are like. That's when he realized that the Pink Keeper was Hibiki's sister. Upon being caught off-guard, Fighter D ran back to his room.

When Fighter D re-entered his room, he realized that Hibiki had seemingly kept a female Fighter locked up in his room. The female Fighter was rearing to fight the Keepers, however, Fighter D wanted to analyze their situation first. This saw Fighter D distract Hibiki's sister, Sesera Sakurama when she visited him in his room. Fortunately, Fighter D successfully dealt with Sesera and convinced the female Fighter about his intention to fight the Keepers.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6?

Hibiki Sakurama as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 6 titled, One Plus Two Equals... Threat!, will most likely see Fighter D get to know the Female Fighter better. They could likely share their stories and come up with a plan to defeat the Keepers.

Additionally, fans can expect Yumeko Suzukiri to make her move. There is a likely chance that Fighter D would try contacting her and get an idea of what he should do next as Hibiki Sakurama.

Related Links