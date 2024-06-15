Gojo's distaste for protecting the weak in Jujutsu Kaisen could explain who the Gojo clan is and where they are

Most people look up to strong people who protect the weak. However, Satoru Gojo, a key figure in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, seems to dislike the idea of protecting the weak. This viewpoint was expressed during a conversation with Ijichi. Gojo's stance on this matter has led fans to ponder the deeper layers of his character and the potential origins of the mysterious Gojo clan.
Gojo Satoru is portrayed as a formidable individual with unmatched power within the Jujutsu society. Despite his immense strength, he often appears aloof and indifferent. This enigmatic combination has fueled curiosity among viewers regarding the complexities underlying his persona.
The Gojo Clan, the selfish self-preservationists in Jujutsu Kaisen
According to many fan theories, the Gojo clan may prioritize preserving their status and influence within the Jujutsu society over protecting the vulnerable. This perspective stems from Gojo's own words describing the society as comprising "conservative fools, arrogant fools, and selfish fools." If we assume the "conservative fools" refer to the Kamo clan and the "arrogant fools" represent the Zenin clan, then by elimination, the "selfish fools" refer to the Gojo clan.
This theory suggests the Gojo clan relies heavily on the power and prestige associated with the Limitless and Six Eyes abilities rather than cultivating formidable jujutsu skills themselves. The family's dependence on Satoru Gojo's exceptional talents could explain why they generally possess weaker jujutsu abilities compared to the Kamo and Zenin clans.
When Gojo was sealed, the clan's influence might have crumbled, and they seemed unable to take meaningful action to secure his release.
Gojo clan's absence and cowardice during key events in Jujutsu Kaisen world
The Gojo family did not help during the big events in Shibuya. This shows they might be weak and only care about protecting themselves. While families like the Kamo and Zenin clans were involved, the Gojo family was nowhere to be seen. They likely stayed away to avoid fighting directly. They wanted to stay safe and not risk their status in the world of jujutsu.
Additionally, the Gojo family did not seem to try hard to free Gojo from his seal. If they truly depended on Satoru Gojo's power and influence to maintain their status, one would expect them to work on freeing him. However, their lack of action suggests they care more about themselves than loyalty to family or society. They put their own self-interests above everything else.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's distaste for protecting the weak
The Gojo clan likely values power and status over helping others who can't help themselves. As a member, Gojo may have grown up surrounded by this mindset, leading him to see protecting the weak as an unnecessary burden. This belief likely stems from the clan's focus on preserving its exceptional abilities, like the Limitless and Six Eyes, rather than caring for those who lack such traits.
Gojo's emphasis on strength as the most important virtue is likely rooted in the Gojo clan's reliance on having members with extraordinary powers. Growing up in an environment where raw power determined worth, Gojo likely developed an indifference toward the weak and a desire to only associate with those he views as strong enough to be worthwhile.
Some examples of these are:
- Gojo Satoru says to Yuji Itadori in Chapter 2:
"Don't worry, I am the strongest."
- Gojo's monologue in chapter 75:
"Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am the honored one."
- Gojo's words in chapter 266:
"With regards to Cursed Techniques, I am overwhelmingly stronger."
Rather than fostering a sense of collective responsibility, the clan's priorities appear to center solely on maintaining its powerful standing.
Final thoughts
The idea of the Gojo family being self-centered and uncaring, alongside feeming weak and afraid, could explain why Gojo feels dislike for protecting those without power. This view suggests that the priorities and beliefs of the Gojo family shaped Gojo's own perspective, placing more importance on personal strength and self-interest over caring for others.
As the Jujutsu Kaisen story goes on, learning more details about the Gojo family and their relationship with Satoru Gojo may reveal more about this intriguing part of the tale.
