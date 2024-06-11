Jujutsu Kaisen could be setting up Hakari's death by not focusing on his fight, and his injuries explain how

Kinji Hakari is a third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High School and one of the series' most mysterious characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Hakari has had a crucial part in the story so far, although not much about him is known. He is famous for his Cursed Technique, Private Pure Love Train, which is different from any other technique because it deals with luck and probability.

Hakari is also a force to be reckoned with as a sorcerer, but despite his powerful capabilities, there has been an apparent lack of focus on his battles lately. These events have led fans to speculate whether or not he might die off-screen soon, possibly at the hands of Uraume.

The mystery surrounding Kinji Hakari's disappearance from the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline

Hakari goes up against Uraume (Image via Shueisha)

Kinji Hakari's absence from the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline for a few chapters is one of its most baffling elements. The character possesses immense strength and influence within this world but has been kept off-screen, leaving readers and viewers wondering what he could be up to in the battle against Uraume.

Throughout the story, the gradual decline of Hakari's physical state serves as one of the most captivating plot points. Every time he makes an appearance, Hakari seems to be more beaten and bruised than before. Fans see clear signs of this, such as open wounds, visible scars or marks, and even what looks like patches of lingering frostbite on his skin. What confuses fans is why Hakari's Cursed Technique doesn't automatically regenerate his body after each injury.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Uraume's deadly strategy to finish off Hakari Kinji

The manga panel shows Hakari with cuts and bruises (Image via Shueisha)

Uraume may have unearthed a plan to overcome Hakari. Uraume's profound interest in Hakari could have led him to discover a way of exploiting the latter's Cursed Technique's weaknesses.

This idea revolves around how Uraume views Hakari not as a human being but as a "beast." If this perception shift happened, it means Uraume might have found some loopholes in Hakari's healing process that he can use against him. Instead of killing him directly through injuries, which may get healed immediately after, Urame would give Hakari a series of non-fatal wounds to prevent his automatic healing.

Hakari and Uraume's fight rages on (Image via Shueisha)

When looked at from this angle, the theory of "death by a thousand cuts" makes more sense. Once Uraume manages to deal with numerous small injuries that don't necessitate any automatic healing response, it shall be impossible for Hakari to revive back from inevitable death because of too much damage without allowing for recovery.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Weaknesses brought about by Hakari's Cursed Technique

Hakari gets Unlimited Cursed Energy for a limited time as part of his Cursed Technique (Image via Shueisha)

Another thing that cannot be ignored about this theory is figuring out what Hakari's Cursed Technique can and cannot do. Even though he can heal wounds by himself after being hurt, it seems such an action only takes place when there is a major injury, like losing limbs or breaking bones. Hence, this implies that Hakari's method may not respond well to small damages, thereby making him an easy target for a slow but sure attack plan.

Akutami keeping Hakari out of the main plot may hint at what will happen to him next. By not showing him, there could be a big surprise later on when he comes back, and the Jujutsu Sorcerers realize that he could die soon.

Final thoughts

Uraume as shown in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

There is a possibility that the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline may end with Hakari dying. His vanishing mysteriously and his health getting worse gradually, and what Uraume seems to be planning, which involves taking advantage of the limits in his Cursed Technique, show that things could go badly for this strong jujutsu sorcerer. It remains to be seen throughout the unfolding of events whether or not Hakari's fate is inevitable or if he will find a way to conquer what lies ahead.

