Gotouge made the most hated Upper Moon insanely hard to kill in Demon Slayer (& many fans hate him for that)

Probably one of the most popular arcs in the series, the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc has been considered a pivotal point in the story's narrative. The story arc featured several Hashira and Slayers defending the Swordsmith Village from two Upper Moon demons who attacked the village.While the Upper Moon Five demon Gyokko is a completely different story, the Upper Moon Four demon Hantengu can be considered as one of the strongest demons in the series, and in the same breath, one of the most hated for his strengths. Despite Gotouge receiving several commendations for his work from the fans, this is the one thing they hate him for: making Hantengu overpowered.Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from Demon Slayer.Gotouge made Hantengu insanely overpowered in Demon SlayerDuring the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, the series highlighted two Upper Moon demons as the antagonists of the season. The Upper Moon Five demon Gyokko and the Upper Moon Four demon Hantengu were sent by Muzan to eliminate the Hashira stationed at the Swordsmith Village.While Gyokko and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito's faceoff was very straightforward, it took the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and every other Demon Slayer, including Tanjiro and Genya, to take down the Upper Moon Four demon Hantengu, especially because of his overpowered ability. Furthermore, the battle was more annoying than anything, which led to the fans eventually hating him.Hantengu's Blood Demon Art, Emotion Manifestation, allowed him to bring out six other demons that are based on his emotions: Sekido (Anger), Karaku (Pleasure/Relaxation), Aizetsu (Sorrow), Urogi (Joy), Zohakuten (Hatred), and Urami (Resentment). What was more annoying about the battle was that once one demon was beheaded, two others appeared.Hantengu's Emotions as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)Furthermore, Hantengu was meant to be absolutely ridiculous, insanely hard to kill, because primarily, he's never had to pay for what he's done. He acted cowardly and kept hiding around, turning small so that the Demon Slayers could not behead him. Meanwhile, his Emotion Manifestations were strong demons that were all the more difficult to defeat.To make matters even tougher, his Emotion Manifestations had Blood Demon Arts of their own and different from one another. Sekido controls Electricity, Karaku controls Wind, Aizetsu creates multiple jagged blue-to-red projectiles, Urogi generates powerful, yellow sound waves from his mouth, Zohakuten can control trees and wood, and Urami can manifest all of the other clones' Blood Demon Arts.Even Tanjiro, who has been shown as a very considerate person throughout the series, hated Hantengu at the end for his habit of blaming others and acting cowardly. Furthermore, the more the fight dragged on, the tougher it got, until Tanjiro was finally able to behead the actual Hantengu at sunrise.Final thoughtsTanjiro beheading Hantengu in the anime (Image via Ufotable)While it is very rare to see the Demon Slayer fans going off on the mangaka for doing something, in Hantengu's case, they were partially right to question his intentions in making the demon so overpowered. Featuring the demon also showed an angry side of Tanjiro that the fans have rarely seen in the series, foreshadowing the seriousness of the future.