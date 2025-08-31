  • home icon
Spy X Family season 3 announces October 2025 release date with new visual

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 31, 2025 07:20 GMT
Spy X Family season 3 announces October 2025 release date with&nbsp;new&nbsp;visual (Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks)
Spy X Family season 3 announces October 2025 release date with new visual (Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks)

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, a release date with new visuals was unveiled for the Spy X Family season 3 by the series' official website. The anime is set to premiere on October 4, 2025, on several Japanese television networks at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST).

The new visuals for the upcoming season include two release posters in both Japanese and English, illustrated by the series's character designer, Kazuaki Shimada. The highly popular Tatsuya Endo's manga series' 3rd season will have several returning staff and cast members, as confirmed by the website.

October 4 is officially marked as the premiere date for Spy X Family season 3

As mentioned earlier, the animation studios Wit Studio and CloverWorks announced an October 4, 2025, premiere date for the highly anticipated Spy X Family season 3, this Sunday, August 31, 2025. Television networks such as TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TV Kyushu will broadcast the pilot episode on the aforementioned date at 11 pm JST.

The episode director of seasons 1 & 2 of the anime, Yukiko Imai, is credited as the director of Spy X Family season 3, replacing the season 2 directors Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Takahiro Harada. Furthermore, Yuki Takeuchi (Ishura, Witch Watch) and past seasons' episode art director Tomomi Sugimoto are now in charge of art setting for season 3.

While Keita Watanabe (Wind Breaker anime's 3D director) is credited as the CG director, Rina Koguchi (Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc and YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master) is the Spy X Family season 3 editor. Meanwhile, several other cast and staff members are returning for the upcoming season of the anime series.

While it is yet to be officially confirmed, Crunchyroll will likely stream the upcoming third season of the Spy X Family anime, given that it streamed the first two seasons as well. Season 1's first half premiered in April 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed it globally as it aired. The same goes for season 1 part 2 in 2022, and season 2 of the anime in October 2023.

Viz Media, which is publishing Tatsuya Endō's original and ongoing manga in English, describes the story as:

"Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head!"

They further add,

"Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"
How excited are you for the Spy X Family season 3 on October 4? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

