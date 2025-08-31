Spy X Family season 3 announces October 2025 release date with new visual

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, a release date with new visuals was unveiled for the Spy X Family season 3 by the series' official website. The anime is set to premiere on October 4, 2025, on several Japanese television networks at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST).The new visuals for the upcoming season include two release posters in both Japanese and English, illustrated by the series's character designer, Kazuaki Shimada. The highly popular Tatsuya Endo's manga series' 3rd season will have several returning staff and cast members, as confirmed by the website.October 4 is officially marked as the premiere date for Spy X Family season 3As mentioned earlier, the animation studios Wit Studio and CloverWorks announced an October 4, 2025, premiere date for the highly anticipated Spy X Family season 3, this Sunday, August 31, 2025. Television networks such as TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TV Kyushu will broadcast the pilot episode on the aforementioned date at 11 pm JST.The episode director of seasons 1 &amp; 2 of the anime, Yukiko Imai, is credited as the director of Spy X Family season 3, replacing the season 2 directors Kazuhiro Furuhashi and Takahiro Harada. Furthermore, Yuki Takeuchi (Ishura, Witch Watch) and past seasons' episode art director Tomomi Sugimoto are now in charge of art setting for season 3.While Keita Watanabe (Wind Breaker anime's 3D director) is credited as the CG director, Rina Koguchi (Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc and YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master) is the Spy X Family season 3 editor. Meanwhile, several other cast and staff members are returning for the upcoming season of the anime series.『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 @spyfamily_animeLINK／ TVアニメ『SPY×FAMILY』 Season 3 制作決定🎉✨ #嶋田和晃 さん描き下ろし 新ビジュアル公開🎨 ＼ デザインはアートディレクター #吉田ユニ さんが担当‼️ イベント配信チケット販売中🔽 ※6月16日(日)19:00まで視聴可能 #SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリーWhile it is yet to be officially confirmed, Crunchyroll will likely stream the upcoming third season of the Spy X Family anime, given that it streamed the first two seasons as well. Season 1's first half premiered in April 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed it globally as it aired. The same goes for season 1 part 2 in 2022, and season 2 of the anime in October 2023.Viz Media, which is publishing Tatsuya Endō's original and ongoing manga in English, describes the story as:&quot;Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head!&quot;They further add,&quot;Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!&quot;How excited are you for the Spy X Family season 3 on October 4? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:Strobe Edge live-action series announces premiere in October 2025 with first Trailer PVDon't Touch Kotesashi anime announces October 2025 release date with new trailerA Wild Last Boss Appeared! anime confirms October 2025 release date and more with new PV