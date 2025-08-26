Wind Breaker chapter 190: Sakura’s fierce duel with Momijikawa shocks Furin as Momose’s return interrupts the rooftop battle

Wind Breaker chapter 190 was expected to continue the duel between Momijikawa and Sakura. Officially released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am, the chapter was indeed focused on the aftermath of Momijikawa challenging Sakura for a duel to show his worth in the Bofurin.

This chapter provides an exciting showdown between Sakura and Momijikawa, with both fighters exhibiting excellent strength and speed. The tension of the rooftop environment keeps the reader invested as Sakura shows the strength to fight on the same level as Momijikawa. Things were escalating with the fight until Momose's return interrupted the match, further complicating the next events.

Wind Breaker chapter 190 shows Sakura’s rooftop duel with Momijikawa

Momijikawa runs towards Sakura to deliver a punch in Wind Breaker chapter 190 (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 190 continues directly from the rooftop confrontation from the last chapter, with Momijikawa using the roof as the battleground to challenge Sakura to a fight. The fight begins as Momijikawa launches into the air and kicks a strong kick leaving all the students at the school gasping.

Kiyomasa is furious with Momijikawa for being reckless in his fight and considers jumping in to stop the fight; however, Sakura stops him, and it is clear that he does not want anyone to interfere. Sakura has a sense of determination and has made it clear that he will not be fighting with anyone's backing.

Seeing Sakura's determination, Hiragi asks Umemiya whether they should stop the fight. Umemiya refuses, saying that Sakura looks more fired up than ever. He recalls something Kotoha told him about Sakura needing to make friends, and facing this would be a step forward. Together, Kiryu, Suo, and the others realize they can't help but feel excited and eager to see the progress Sakura had made since they last saw him.

Momijikawa dodges Sakura's attack in Wind Breaker chapter 190 (Image via Kodansha)

The battle itself is quick and intense. Momijikawa punches heavily, but Sakura shocks everyone by grabbing his arm, turning his own body in mid-air, and trying to counter-kick. Although Momijikawa manages to avoid it, the series of actions proves Sakura's agility and raw ability. Momijikawa counters by grabbing Sakura's legs and throwing him to the ground with great force.

Still, Sakura immediately recovers and lands on his feet, looking back at him with undeterred determination. The students are in shock; some comment they couldn't even keep up with the exchange, while others say they always knew Momijikawa was powerful, but to see Sakura keep pace with him was amazing.

Wind Breaker chapter 190 closing scene shows Momose stopping the fight

Momose stops the fight in Wind Breaker chapter 190 (Image via Kodansha)

Just as the battle is about to resume, Momose comes inquiring why everyone is so agitated. Umemiya uses this opportunity to stop the duel, angering Momijikawa. The atmosphere changes as Momose greets him affectionately, informing him that he looked for him in class and that Momijikawa will be on his team.

This announcement surprises many and visibly enrages Momijikawa. Umemiya mentions that they should stop the fight and continue their meeting. However, Momijikawa decides to leave.

On his way out, Momijikawa crosses Sakura and makes a biting comment. He says that he will never consider him as his leader. The scene anticipates a big fight later on, solidifying both the rivalry between Sakura and Momijikawa and the tension mounting within Furin's ranks.

