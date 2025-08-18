Grand Blue season 2 episode 7: Chisa gives Iori an accidental kiss

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 7, the anime saw Iori and friends conduct a very dangerous experiment at school. The anime later saw Iori, Kouhei, Chisa, and Aina head out for a summer camp with the diving group, only to be met with a test of courage.

The anime's previous episode saw Azusa help Iori and others get inside the All-Girls College. This time, the boys tried to mingle with a bunch of girls by using Iori as bait. However, when Iori found out that one of the girls, called Sakurako, tried meddling with Kouhei's hobby, he poured a drink on her head.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 7: Iori and friends conduct a very dangerous experiment

Iori and Kouhei as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 7

Grand Blue season 2 episode 7, titled The Charpy Impact Test, saw Ushironomiya conduct a lecture to teach the students about the Charpy Impact Test. As Iori and his friends thought the experiment was too easy, Urshironomiya suggested that the boys conduct it. However, in their version, they would need one of them tied on the opposite side of the weight. With only four chances in their hands, their credits were on the line.

Soon after, the boys began the experiment with Kouhei as the first person to get tied. As expected, Kouhei was in heavy pain. As revenge, he had Iori get tied next, lying to him that he had conducted the experiment before and had an answer. As expected, Kouhei's answer was wrong. Soon after, the boys corrected the calculations and did the test. However, they purposely set up the device incorrectly to hurt each one of them.

The anime later saw the boys do the same with Ushironomiya, as he learned how additional weight to the apparatus increased the kinetic energy.

Chisa and Iori as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 7

Grand Blue season 2 episode 7 then switched to Iori, Kouhei, Chisa, and Aina going to their summer camp. The four friends were playing a game where one would play a song, while the others had to guess it. Amidst this, Chisa unveiled a song Iori created when he was young, shared to her by Shiori..

Soon after, the four friends reached their destination. Kouhei had found an abandoned school, and the group had decided to use it as their summer camp location. However, to get to the others, the four needed to pass a test of courage. While the test itself wasn't so scary, it traumatized Iori, Kouhei, and Aina.

Sakurako as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 7

The anime later saw Chisa accidentally slip and kiss Iori on his forehead. Given the situation, she tried washing her mouth with alcohol. As expected, she got drunk, which eventually saw Iori carry her to her bed. While Iori was carrying her, Chisa asked Iori to get a part-time job so that he would always have money for when they went diving. Lastly, the anime saw Iori get a part-time job. However, his senior at the location was none other than Sakurako, the girl he poured a drink on in the previous episode.

