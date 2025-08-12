Grand Blue season 2 episode 6: Azusa assists the boys in reentering the All-Girls College as Iori takes a stand for Kouhei

With the release of Grand Blue season 2 episode 6, the anime saw Iori and his friends reenter the All-Girls College with some help from Azusa. During this, the boys succeeded at creating a summer plan with a group of girls, but chose to sacrifice it after one of the girls mocked Kouhei's hobbies in his absence.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Iori and Kouhei join Aina and Chisa as part of the Cakey Cafe. While Kouhei later joined Azusa in setting up the stage, Iori stayed back at the cafe and tricked his friends, giving them a hard time. The anime later saw the boys get expelled from the premises.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 6: Kouhei gets his favorite VA's autograph

Azusa as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Grand Blue season 2 episode 6, titled Back to the All-Girls College, opened with Iori, Mitarai, Nojima, and Yamamoto scaling the college gate. However, they were immediately ejected from the premises. The anime later saw the boys enter the college acting as if they belonged. However, they are again detained by the security. This time, there was some hope for Iori and Nojima to enter the college by betraying Mitarai and Yamamoto, but the boys' fight saw them get ejected again.

Ad

Trending

Soon after, to the boys' fortune, Azusa, who was working part of the staff, met them outside the gate. While she wasn't certain of what she should do, she agreed to let the boys in as long as they helped the staff set up the stage. During the stage preparation, the boys realized that a trio of girls had developed a liking for Kouhei Imamura. While the boys were indeed prepared to kill Kouhei, Iori forged a plan to use the girls' liking to their advantage.

Ad

Sakurako and her friend in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

Iori and the boys essentially set up an after-party with the girls, promising them that they would bring Kouhei with them. Elsewhere, the Chief of Staff handed Kouhei a token to be in the front row during the Kaya Mizuki concert. However, Iori and others dragged him to the after-party, where Fujiwara joined them. As expected, the girls were only interested in Kouhei.

Ad

With that, the boys decided to reveal Kouhei's Otaku personality and have him on his way to the concert. One of the girls, Sakurako, did not like Kouhei prioritizing the concert over her and decided to ruin his day by stealing his token. After Kouhei left, the group had a fun time and eventually decided to go on a group outing during the summer. As expected, the boys were over the moon with the developments.

Ad

Sakurako as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

It was only later in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 that Iori received Kouhei's message about his missing token, and Sakurako revealed that she stole it from him. Seeing Sakurako insulting their friend, Iori took a stand for him and poured a cup of beer over her head. Just as the girls were bewildered by the boys' action, Iori and others revealed that, while they themselves called Kouhei "gross," getting between him and the stuff he loves was something they could never accept.

Ad

Just as the boys started crying over their missed opportunity, they met Kouhei. Apparently, the Chief of Staff allowed him to attend the concert even without the token. While Kouhei was indeed disappointed at losing the token, he could not stop crying after seeing his favorite voice actress perform on stage.

Kouhei as seen in Grand Blue season 2 episode 6 (Image via Zero-G, Liber)

The next day, Aina and Kanako met up with Iori, Chisa, and Kouhei at Grand Blue. Kanako handed Kouhei an autograph, revealing that her younger sister was the voice actress Kaya Mizuki. This is when Kouhei realized that Kaya was one of the girls in the Cakey Cafe. Just as Kouhei regretted not speaking to her more, Kanako revealed how Kaya had good things to say about both Iori and Kouhei.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More