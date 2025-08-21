Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on August 26, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Interested viewers residing in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode was quite interesting as we got to witness the entire diving club enjoy their summer vacation. The seniors rented an abandoned school ground and created a horror course that scared Iori and his friends. Fans are excited to know more about Iori’s fate now that he has a part-time job with his sworn enemy. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 ahead of its release.

Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 release details

The upcoming episode will focus on Iori's part-time job (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

As mentioned earlier, Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 will be released on August 26, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Due to the differences in time zones, most countries will be able to access the episode on August 25, 2025. The exact release times for Grand Blue season 2 episode 8, along with the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:00 am Monday August 25, 2025 Central Standard Time 11:00 am Monday August 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:00 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4:00 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:00 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:30 pm Monday August 25, 2025 Philippine Time 12:00 am Tuesday August 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am Tuesday August 26, 2025

Where to watch Grand Blue season 2 episode 8?

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Summer may be over, but the party is just getting started! ☀️ Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 premieres July 7 🎆

As stated earlier, fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Grand Blue season 2, episode 8, on Tokyo MX on August 26, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. BS11 will also broadcast the episode simultaneously with the previous television channel. MBS will broadcast the episode on August 27, 2025, at 2:30 am JST. Anime Times, Lemino, U-Next, and Unlimited Anime will stream the episodes 30 minutes after the initial broadcast.

International audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. This platform does not offer episodes for free. Therefore, interested viewers will have to avail themselves of the paid services to access the episodes. Furthermore, the streaming platform is available in select regions only.

A brief recap of Grand Blue season 2 episode 7

Iori and Kohei, as seen in the anime series (Image via Liber and Zero-G)

The first half of the episode focused on Iori and Kohei’s class in college. They had an eccentric professor who wished to experiment on potential energy and kinetic energy.

However, he decided to increase the stakes of the experiment, as the apparatus contained a hammer that would swing and strike the person in their crotch. The boys took turns miscalculating on purpose to hurt the person strapped to the apparatus.

Following this, the episode focused on the diving club’s summer camp. The entire group used an abandoned school ground. The seniors of the club created a horror-themed course filled with terrifying objects. At the very end of the course, Azusa cosplayed a possessed woman and scared Kohei and Iori deeply.

At the end, Iori and Chisa had an interesting conversation that motivated the former to get a part-time job. To his horror, Iori found that his higher-up at his job was the same girl he had humiliated by pouring beer on her head.

What to expect in Grand Blue season 2 episode 8?

Grand Blue season 2 episode 8 will most likely focus on Iori’s part-time job. His poor luck cannot be overstated.

While this is unfortunate for Iori, it certainly makes for good entertainment for viewers. Therefore, fans can expect a string of mishaps at his new part-time job, making it difficult for him to earn the required amount to go diving with Chisa.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

