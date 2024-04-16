Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 will air first at 11:30 am JST, on Sunday, April 21, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Shouzou and Ine, the elderly couple, who turned young after eating a golden apple, engaging in romantic activities they had never done before. The episode also introduced Takahiro and his daughter Shiori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode releases this Sunday

Mino and Shiori as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 preview (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, April 14, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday April 21, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 21, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 21, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday April 22, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3

Shouzou and Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 preview (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 2 recap

Shiori as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

In the previous episode, two schoolboys, walking home through an orchard, were seen discussing how they were not drawn to farming and dreamed of escaping to the city. But when they crossed paths with Ine, they were left mesmerized.

Soon Shouzou came to pick her up on his truck, leaving the boys reconsidering their views about farming and farmers.

The episode then showed how Shouzou, having noticed Ine admiring dresses on flyers, surprised her with a white dress, which made her blush with delight. They also watched a romantic drama at Ine's behest, after which Ine requested Shouzou to reenact a scene.

Thus, viewers saw Shouzou perform the kabedon. Ine claimed it had no effect on her, but she was secretly thrilled. Later in the episode they also held hands while walking for the first time.

Shiori, Shouzou and Ine’s second son Takahiro's daughter, was introduced in this episode. She was struggling with life at home and school but found comfort with Ine although she was weirded out by her transformation.

The episode also showed Ine struggling to choose a swimwear as she wanted to impress Shouzou. Shiori urged her to be open-minded, reminding her it was for her husband. But Ine left the room to end the conversation.

Shouzou and Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Among the various aspects of Shouzou and Ine’s daily life, viewers got to see how Ine smartly dealt with a scammer, how Mino tricked her into praising Shouzou, and how Ine responded by revealing she knew about Mino's crush.

Shouzou and Ine also visited Takahiro at his clinic, surprising him. The episode revealed that Ine had suffered from various illnesses like gastroenteritis and liver cancer, and Takahiro had become a doctor to cure his mother.

Seeing them young and healthy again made him feel his efforts were worthwhile although he did not have a hand in it.

The episode also returned to the apple tree, which had nearly been split in two by a typhoon. Shouzou, determined not to let it die, had bandaged it together and provided it with a support.

The tree produced a golden apple, which Shouzou and Ine ate and turned into youngsters, after which the tree withered away. But before that both of them had a nightmare in which they were crushed by a massive hourglass.

Back in the present, it was the 58th anniversary of their marriage. It turned out that Ine had prepared sekihan for Shouzou, and the latter had bought a piece of cake. The episode came to an end as the two admired each other’s idiosyncrasies.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 (speculative)

Shouzou as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 3, viewers will see Shouzou turn old again although he will appear fairly buff and will challenge young men to arm wrestling.

But the question is how he will become young again. Shouzou and Ine's past will also be explored further.

Related links:

10 romance anime where couples get together early

5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss

Crunchyroll Spring 2024 anime line-up

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback