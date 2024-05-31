Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9 will air first at 11:30 am JST, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA and Netflix.

In the last episode, the focus was mostly on Shiori and her newfound romantic interest, Satoshi. Just like her, even Satoshi's grandparents had turned young after eating a golden apple that had grown in their orchard. She decided to have a meeting with both of their grandparents.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9 Release Date and Time

Ine and Shouzou as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, June 2, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday June 2, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday June 2, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday June 2, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday June 2, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday June 2, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday June 2, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 2, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday June 2, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday June 3, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9

Shiori as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 recap

Satoshi as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

In the previous episode, Shiori helped Takahashi Satoshi find his library card. She discovered that he was a second-year medical student, a field she was also interested in. However, she was shocked when learned about his interest in the legend of elderly people turning young again.

This led to a discussion about Shiori’s own career aspirations. She was influenced by her doctor father but also by her desire to repay her grandparents for their constant support. Shouzou, who was nearby, heard this and was moved to tears.

The episode showed how meeting with Satoshi at the library became a regular thing for Shiori. She began to take an interest in Satoshi, particularly due to his laid-back attitude. Finally, when she learned that his grandparents had turned young as well, she arranged for a meeting between them and her own grandparents.

The grandparents initially got along very well, possibly because they finally had someone who understood their circumstances. However, Satoshi's grandmother, Setsu, and Ine soon got into an argument about who had a better spouse.

This led to a competition in which Shouzou and Satoshi’s grandfather Hajime were forced to participate. Each one of them won a round. However, when Ine and Setsu realized that comparing their loved ones was futile, they decided to call off the third round and have a picnic instead.

The elderly couples having a pleasant time together as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Later, Shiori asked Ine to teach her how to cook. She successfully made chicken karaage, which she shared with Satoshi at the library.

The episode also showed Mino's father being worried about his daughter's choices. However, Ine reminded him of his own rebellious nature when he was young. It was due to a fight he had gotten into that led him to meet his future wife.

Mino was also seen forgetting her bento box at home which Ine had prepared. While Mino was feeling down about it, her grandmother managed to catch up with the train she was on by cycling.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9 (speculative)

Ine and Shouzou as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview of episode 9 titled A New Grandpa and Grandma and a Summer Festival, viewers will get to see Ine and Shouzou spending time at the festival playing games, and as always, being adorable lovebirds.

Watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 9 this week to see what happens next.

