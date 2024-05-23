Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 will air first at 11:30 am JST, on Sunday, May 26, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA.

In the last episode, Shouzou and Ine wrapped up their honeymoon in Atami. Now that they have returned home, in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8, it appears that they will have more surprises regarding people’s ages changing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 Release Date and Time

Shiori and a new character to be introduced in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, May 26, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday May 26, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday May 26, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday May 26, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday May 26, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday May 26, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday May 26, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 26, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday May 26, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 27, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8

Shouta and Mino as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7 recap

Ine and Shouzou as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

In the previous episode, Ine, Shouzou, Mino, and Shouta reached Atami and put up at a luxurious inn with an open-air bath. Mino convinced her grandparents that they ought to share a room as they were on their honeymoon. This arrangement allowed her to share a room with Shouta.

At night, Mino asked Shouta to address her as "Grandma," mimicking Shouzou. This role-play led to a playful proposal from Mino, to which Shouta, in character as Shouzou, responded that they were already married. Shouta then tried calling Mino by her first name which led to an awkward moment, following which they decided to retire for the night.

Meanwhile, Shouzou had also fallen asleep, missing his bath with Ine. He woke up the next day as an old man with a muscular physique and even bested Shouta in a swimming race. He tried to persuade Ine to flaunt her new bikini, but she was too shy.

Later, Shouzou and Ine engaged in an intense ping pong match, followed by a relaxing bath. They laughed about their current circumstances, and how glad they were with their lives.

The next day, they visited a nearby jinja and wrote their wishes on ema tablets. The episode revealed that Mino wished to return to Atami with the person she liked, that is Shouta, while Shouzou wished to be Ine's husband in their next life.

Shouta and Mino as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

They also visited an ancient kusunoki tree, which was believed to add a year to one's lifespan each time they walked around it. Shouzou, Ine, Mino, and Shouta all took turns going around the tree. Shouta wished to be more than friends with Mino in their next life, but recoiled when their hands touched.

On the other hand, Mino recalled Shouta's dream of returning to his homeland after fulfilling his dream of playing soccer in Tokyo to repay his debt of gratitude to the land that had brought him up. She had not found her own dream yet, but envied her grandparents' relationship.

It was also revealed that the previous night, she had approached the sleeping Shouta and kissed him on the forehead.

The episode ended with the group traveling back home. While everyone was dozing, Ine reminisced about how they had missed out on their honeymoon due to her health and Shouzou's debt. Shouzou had promised her that they would go on their honeymoon once Ine got better and he had earned more.

However, Ine never got better and by the time Shouzou had earned enough, they were too old. Now, Shouzou had finally fulfilled his promise.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 (speculative)

Shouzou, Ine and Shiori as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview, in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 8, titled A New Grandpa and Grandma Appear, viewers will get to see more characters getting back their youth. This development is expected to spark competition between the Saitous and other couples.

Meanwhile, Shiori, like Mino, may also discover a romantic interest.

