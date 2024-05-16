Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7 will air first at 11:30 am JST, on Sunday, May 19, 2024, on AT-X, and then on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will also stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA and Netflix.

The previous episode followed Shouzou and Ine as they finally went on their honeymoon, after considerable planning, with their first stop being Tokyo. They had missed their first opportunity to do so since they were not well-off. Moreover, Ine's poor health kept Shozuou from ever leaving the prefecture until this point. But now that their youth has returned, they will continue their honeymoon in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7 release date and time

Shouzou and Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, May 19, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday May 19, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Sunday May 19, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday May 19, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday May 19, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday May 19, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 19, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday May 20, 2024 12:00 am

Where to watch Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7

The Saitous as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

For viewers around the world, the show with English subtitles will stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA around half an hour after the TV broadcast, that is around 12 am JST.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 6 recap

Shouzou and Ine in their old form as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

The previous episode began with Ine and Shouzou planning their honeymoon. They considered taking a sleeper train, not knowing that it is no longer in regular use and that the Shinkansen, which takes only three hours from Shin-Aomori to Tokyo, is now the preferred mode of transport. Realizing they were unaware of such basic information, they decided to bring along Shouta, who had been to Tokyo for soccer, and Mino, with them.

Before departing, Ine visited the market to buy some daigaku imo from an old acquaintance's shop, but was surprised to see how empty the place was. But she was able to help, as seeing her enjoy the sweet potatoes made people curious and attracted them to the shop.

Shouzou and Ine turned to their older selves again so that they could avail of the discount on tickets meant for the elderly. They paid a visit to their daughter Akemi, who, despite the shock at seeing her parents young again and her own poor health, was comforted by their presence. They also met their grandson Shinji, his wife Kazuko, and their great-grandson Kousuke. Then they explored Tokyo, went shopping, tried parfait, and took pictures at a purikura booth.

Shouzou, Shunsuke and Kousuke as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Image via Gekko)

Back at Akemi's place, Shouzou presented Kousuke with the beigoma battle tops he had brought for him, only to find the boy upset. Shunsuke, Akemi's younger son, explained that kids now play with fancy topblades. Shouzou then challenged Kousuke to a match, the old top vs. the new one, and won, which further upset Kousuke. To appease his grandson, he then had to buy him a toy.

Meanwhile, Shiori found herself missing her grandparents while she was staying at their home. The pressure of growing up, the fear of losing her grandparents, and the thought of having no one to rely on weighed heavily on her.

The episode came to an end with Shouzou and Ine recounting to Mino and Shouta how they scared off a representative from Geinou Productions, who wanted to feature them in the magazine, by claiming they were in their eighties and were using youth makeup.

What to expect in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7 (speculative)

Ine as seen in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7 preview (Image via Gekko)

Based on the preview, in Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again episode 7, titled Grandpa and Grandma on Their Honeymoon Atami Arc, viewers will get to see Shouzou and Ine continue their honeymoon, with Atami being their next destination. Not much is revealed in the preview except for the couple taking photographs and going to the hot springs bath.

