Gunko's true identity is clear via major parallels with this One Piece character

Gunko's existence might be the latest enigma of One Piece that is all over the internet. Her attire similar to that of the Revolutionary Army strongly hints that she might be one of them. However, her existence might be more complicated than fans think as it might involve some forbidden procedures used in the past for the existence of some characters.

Ad

Just like Stussy of the CP-0, Gunko might be a clone. Gunko might be a clone of Ginny, given how the Holy Knight has the majority of her body covered to cover the Sapphire Stones. Moreover, the World Government's history of making clones a part of their strongest armies hints that Gunko might indeed be the clone of the late wife of Kuma.

Disclaimer: This article has spoilers from the manga, is a speculative theory, and reflects the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece: Exploring Gunko as a clone of Ginny

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Gunko is a part of the Holy Knights and one of the presumed antagonists of the Elbaph Arc. Her first power-up was the bandages she wore that could contract on will and make the strongest characters submit. The other power-up was her devil fruit, the Arrow-Arrow fruit, which gave the power to direct arrow-like vectors at will.

Ad

While her powers might be of key interest, another factor related to the Holy Knight would be a bigger mystery and that is her origins. Since Gunko's debut, her appearance has been the talk of the town. Her attire resembles the attire of the Revolutionary Army, so everyone wonders whether Gunko might be a double agent.

Ginny as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

However, the reality might be much more complicated and darker than fans expect. in reality, Gunko might be the biological clone of Ginny, the wife of Bartholomew Kuma. The main reason behind this speculation might be Gunko's covered body to hide the stones that emerged on her body due to the Sapphire Scales disease.

Ad

As hinted in One Piece, this disease is hereditary, which is why it passed onto Bonney. However, another key hint about this disease was its highly contagious nature which might be the key factor as to why it passed onto Gunko, Ginny's clone. Gunko specifically covers those parts of her body where the Sapphire Scales appeared, adding to the fact that she might be Ginny's clone.

Stussy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The next question might be why would the World Government opt to get Ginny cloned. A popular clone in the series is Stussy, the clone of Buckingham Stussy of the Rocks Pirates.

Ad

While the reason behind this cloning is also mysterious, it might be because Stussy's DNA was available during the cloning project or she volunteered for this project (just like how Kuma was cloned into making the Pacifista models). Similar to this, Ginny's genetic material might also be the available one and this led to the birth of Gunko.

Final thoughts

Take this article with a huge grain of salt as the basis behind its existence is another big speculation. While cloning has always been controversial in the series, One Piece never went specific on the details of how this procedure is performed and what drawbacks it poses. However, once more detail arrives, this theory might make more sense.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback