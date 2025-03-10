Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12 will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to watch online, locally, and internationally. The same episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Uchimura devise a new plan to defeat the Wyverns. While the army was doubtful, Uchimura's speech inspired them. Later, Ulmandra, Sylphid, and Genome combined their forces to defeat a humongous dragon. However, when the real calamity approached them, the Demon King himself defeated the enemy.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12 release date and time

Genome as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12 will be released on March 17, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime episode may be released after some delay in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The twelfth episode of the Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday March 17 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday March 17 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday March 17 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday March 17 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday March 17 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday March 17 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday March 18

Ad

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12?

Demon King as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12 will first stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide.

Ad

A week later, the same anime episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan, such as BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. The anime will also be available to stream on local streaming services like HULU, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, Rakuten TV, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 Recap

Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11, titled A Battle Without Hero, saw Uchimura fail to devise a plan due to lack of sleep. That's when the Demon King asked Uchimura to rest. He was a strategist, hence, he was to make plans with a sound mind. This meant that he needed to take proper rest.

Ad

After taking an appropriate amount of rest, Uchimura finally devised a plan. While the demons and demi-humans doubted the plan, Uchimura's speech boosted their morale. During the fight against the Wyverns, Ulmandra returned to the battlefield and teamed up with Sylphid and Genome to defeat a huge dragon. Later, the Demon King arrived on the battlefield to defeat the real calamity.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12?

Ad

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 12 will most likely focus on Uchimura and Ulmandra. While Ulmandra had returned to the battlefield, she hadn't recovered after fighting the horde of Wyverns previously. Therefore, the next chapter could focus on Uchimura helping Ulmandra recover.

Ad

With that, fans can hope for the anime to finally show some romantic plot progression between Uchimura and Ulmandra.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback