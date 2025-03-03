  • home icon
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 03, 2025 19:33 GMT
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 11 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be streamed locally and on Crunchyroll internationally. The same episode will be aired on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Uchimura head to the Demon Fort alongside Ulmandra, Nair, and Olulu. Upon witnessing the infighting between the demons and the demi-humans, Uchimura devised a plan to use both factions effectively. While the plan worked, a sudden development saw Ulmandra risk her life.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 release date and time

Gnome as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Gnome as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 will be released on March 10, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. The anime episode may experience a delay in its worldwide release in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

The 11th episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amMondayMarch 10
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amMondayMarch 10
British Summer Time3:30 pmMondayMarch 10
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmMondayMarch 10
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmMondayMarch 10
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmMondayMarch 10
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmMondayMarch 10
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amTuesdayMarch 11
Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11?

Gnome as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Gnome as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 will first be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan and Crunchyroll globally.

The same episode will air on local television networks like BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X a week later. The anime will also be available to stream on local streaming services like Bandai Channel, Prime Video, Rakuten TV, HULU, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 10 Recap

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 10, titled Sword and Shield, saw Uchimura, Ulmandra, Nair, and Olulu head to the Demon Fort. The Wyverns were trying to invade the country. Hence, the Demon Fort had become a hotspot for the battle.

Unfortunately, the infighting between demons and demi-humans made it difficult for the Demon Army to continue with their strategy. Hence, Uchimura devised a plan that would see both factions focus on their strengths and wipe out the wyverns. Unfortunately, just as the Demon Army decided to send some soldiers back to the kingdom for some rest, the wyverns attacked the other forts. Ulmandra was at one of the two forts, fighting the wyverns all alone.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11?

Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)
Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Episode 11 will most likely see Uchimura try and figure out what went wrong with his plan. While he knew his plan had a loophole, he never imagined he would have to deal with it so soon.

To make matters worse, Ulmandra was exhausted after fighting countless wyverns alone. Hence, the next episode could focus on Uchimura as he tries to deal with the wyverns even before Ulmandra recovers.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
