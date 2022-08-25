Hiyori's Kurozumi comment in One Piece Chapter 1057 sparks massive debate amongst fans

One Piece Chapter 1057’s official release on Sunday, August 21 marked the end of the Wano arc’s four-year serialization run, making it the longest in the series’ history. While this should’ve been the prevalent highlight of the issue, fans’ attentions were instead directed to another, more divisive topic in the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1057 sees the citizens of Wano celebrating Hiyori’s confrontation of Orochi Kurozumi. It’s revealed that her final words to the former shogun were “Kurozumi was born to burn,” referencing how Kurozumi can mean “charcoal” in Japanese.

However, fans are taking this as a condemnation of the entire Kurozumi bloodline and are finding it contradictory to earlier comments in the series made by another character.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Hiyori’s Kurozumi comment in One Piece Chapter 1057 has sparked a massive and widespread debate amongst fans.

Hiyori’s big line in One Piece Chapter 1057 has fans debating whether or not it conflicts with Franky’s earlier sentiments

The debate

With the officially translated release of One Piece Chapter 1057, fans opened the floodgates and let debates, discussions, and arguments on Hiyori’s comment fly across social media.

Many are discussing the line in context of comments made earlier in the series by Franky, which some fans feel is dichotomous to Hiyori’s sentiment.

Franky’s words come from the Water 7 saga, which focus on Nico Robin and her belief (forced unto her by others) that she commits a crime simply by existing and living. Much of the arc focuses on her character development as she grows out of this mindset, which she eventually does thanks to the help of her crew.

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @TypicalJAnt #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS



Nothing annoys me more than when people immediately react to something as 'trash' without taking even a single moment to consider the actual implications.



Hiyori contradicting the words of Franky shows that anyone can fall in to the cycle of hatred Dengekivinsmoke @dengekivinsmoke #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS



"The kurozumi were born to burn"



This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS



🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan



🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a play



This of... "The kurozumi were born to burn"This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a playThis of... #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS "The kurozumi were born to burn"This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS 🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a playThis of... https://t.co/bNPa2fnbte Nothing annoys me more than when people immediately react to something as 'trash' without taking even a single moment to consider the actual implications.Hiyori contradicting the words of Franky shows that anyone can fall in to the cycle of hatred twitter.com/dengekivinsmok… #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERSNothing annoys me more than when people immediately react to something as 'trash' without taking even a single moment to consider the actual implications.Hiyori contradicting the words of Franky shows that anyone can fall in to the cycle of hatred twitter.com/dengekivinsmok…

At one point, Franky says to her that “it’s never a crime just to exist,” as a way of showing her that she has as much of a right to life as anyone else. He also speaks from personal experience here, at one point feeling the same way about his own life after his carelessly inventing weapons cost the life of his mentor and father figure, Tom.

With this previously established sentiment being present in the series, some are accusing author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda of presenting dichotomous themes and morals in his series.

This is, of course, asserted with the assumption that Hiyori is condemning the entire Kurozumi bloodline rather than Kurozumi Orochi, former shogun of Wano, alone in One Piece Chapter 1057.

BasedFranky @BasedFranky1 #ONEPIECE1057 This is what Kozuki did to innocent women and children because of their clan Hiyori, Scabbards and Oden got what they did to innocent people.. They do not have the moral authority to act like they are good they are just as evil..Anybody who likes this ch is a idiot #ONEPIECE1057 This is what Kozuki did to innocent women and children because of their clan Hiyori, Scabbards and Oden got what they did to innocent people.. They do not have the moral authority to act like they are good they are just as evil..Anybody who likes this ch is a idiot https://t.co/M3T1pWyjbi

Unofficial translations seemed to indicate this, with their fan-translators choosing to translate the phrase as “were born to burn” rather than “was.” Fans took this to mean the Kurozumi bloodline with the official translation, and some are seemingly asserting that the use of the singular “was” further demonstrates this.

However, One Piece Chapter 1057’s official translators would have gone with a plural word if they wanted the reference to be interpreted as meaning the family line rather than Orochi. This difference in translation has only furthered debates and arguments amongst fans, essentially making a mountain out of a molehill.

Karanshu @CahRonShooM



Seeing Hiyori go against the words of both Franky and Roger and having the people of Wano cheer for it is so weird



Along with the borders not being open, it feels like the Strawhats only solved the symptoms of the problem in Wano :/ @Geo_AW really hoping this is a weird translationSeeing Hiyori go against the words of both Franky and Roger and having the people of Wano cheer for it is so weirdAlong with the borders not being open, it feels like the Strawhats only solved the symptoms of the problem in Wano :/ @Geo_AW really hoping this is a weird translationSeeing Hiyori go against the words of both Franky and Roger and having the people of Wano cheer for it is so weirdAlong with the borders not being open, it feels like the Strawhats only solved the symptoms of the problem in Wano :/ https://t.co/RCSyf7V7C8

Those who believe that Hiyori still references the Kurozumi bloodline as a whole and support the sentiment argue that the Kurozumi family’s dedication to revenge on the Kozukis justifies it.

Especially in context of the 20 years of suffering Wano had endured, these fans argue that the Kurozumi’s at least give a halfway-decent reason to be oppressed and condemned.

Those who take this interpretation and don’t support it counter that the series has often emphasized that the actions of one’s ancestors don’t justify future prosecution. Franky’s comments, Ace’s backstory, and the history of the Fish-man race as a whole all support such interpretation of the series’ themes and motifs.

JMR @RJnx_

Franky, not Oda: Existing is not a crime

Hiyori, not Oda: Kurozumis were born to burn



#ONEPIECE1057 twitter.com/straightbanan1… straightbanana @straightbanan12

Oda during Wano: “Every Kurozumi should burn!” @Zarts_327 Oda during Enies Lobby: "No one's existing is a sin!"Oda during Wano: “Every Kurozumi should burn!” @Zarts_327 Oda during Enies Lobby: "No one's existing is a sin!"Oda during Wano: “Every Kurozumi should burn!” Apparently every character is Oda's self insert and they all should have the same views.Franky, not Oda: Existing is not a crimeHiyori, not Oda: Kurozumis were born to burn Apparently every character is Oda's self insert and they all should have the same views.Franky, not Oda: Existing is not a crimeHiyori, not Oda: Kurozumis were born to burn#ONEPIECE1057 twitter.com/straightbanan1… https://t.co/oo9Dt1bavb

Interestingly enough, there seems to be some uniformity amongst those who interpret Hiyori to mean Kurozumi Orochi himself. In this context, fans are taking this to mean that Hiyori is breaking the cycle of violence which started Orochi’s grudge in the first place.

Fans may remember that the Kozuki’s once persecuted the Kurozumi clan over an archaic dispute, causing Orochi’s hatred of the clan in the first place.

The uniformity along the lines of this interpretation comes from fans not only supporting Hiyori’s comments, but arguing it falls in line with the themes of the story.

It certainly eliminates the major conflict between Franky’s words and how some fans are choosing to interpret Hiyori’s words, which is arguably the main hang-up in this debate.

Akainu King Of Punch Holes @AkainuOf #ONEPIECE1057



It doesn't matter what hiyori said. She is nt Franky nor a strawhat, so there's no contradiction with previous arcs.



Wano is a closed country, their customs will be different with the rest of the world.



Tho, I doubt that's exactly what she said. OP Analysis @AnalysisOP_ #ONEPIECE1057

How it's translated will be important but I doubt that hiyori means all of the kurozumi. It's a pun in the way that orochi died and parallels the pun Oden did upon his death. It only works with his last name though. How it's translated will be important but I doubt that hiyori means all of the kurozumi. It's a pun in the way that orochi died and parallels the pun Oden did upon his death. It only works with his last name though. #ONEPIECE1057 How it's translated will be important but I doubt that hiyori means all of the kurozumi. It's a pun in the way that orochi died and parallels the pun Oden did upon his death. It only works with his last name though. It doesn't matter what hiyori said. She is nt Franky nor a strawhat, so there's no contradiction with previous arcs.Wano is a closed country, their customs will be different with the rest of the world.Tho, I doubt that's exactly what she said. twitter.com/AnalysisOP_/st… #ONEPIECE1057 It doesn't matter what hiyori said. She is nt Franky nor a strawhat, so there's no contradiction with previous arcs. Wano is a closed country, their customs will be different with the rest of the world. Tho, I doubt that's exactly what she said. twitter.com/AnalysisOP_/st…

Regardless of what side of the fence fans are on, it’s clear that One Piece Chapter 1057 has started a discussion amongst fans Oda likely never meant it to. Regardless of what his intent was, fans are certainly discussing One Piece Chapter 1057, even if it’s in an unnecessarily inflammatory context.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande