Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 will be broadcast on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan, according to the anime's website. After airing on local Japanese networks, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll for global fans.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Tsubasa Shiki preparing the White Day gifts for Minami and Sayuri. He also helped his friend, Matsuo, who wanted to apologize to Minami for his rude behavior on Valentine's Day.

Additionally, Tsubasa enjoyed smelt fishing in Hokkaido with the blonde-haired gyaru girl and Matsuo. Given how the episode ended, fans are now excited to see what happens next in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official site and the original release schedule, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 12:30 am JST, on TV Tokyo, and other networks.

However, fans outside Japan can stream the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 11 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, March 11 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 11 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, March 11 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 11 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, March 11 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 11 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, March 12 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 12 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10

Matsuo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can catch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 on the Crunchyroll platform, where many other anime from the Winter 2024 lineup are available. However, fans will need to get a subscription to the platform to watch the episode.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 recap

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 9 begins with Minami telling Sayuri that she's excited about the White Day, especially because she's expecting Tsubasa to make the day special. At that moment Tsubasa arrives and informs her that while he hasn't prepared anything yet, he's planning to give them return gifts.

Interestingly, Matsuo was eavesdropping on them. Later, he approaches Tsubasa to ask for his advice on how to apologize to Minami and Sayuri for his crude behavior on Valentine's Day. The protagonist assures him that a genuine apology will do.

Minami and Sayuri, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Tsubasa's advice works out in the end, as Minami and Sayuri forgive Matsuo. At the same time, they receive white day gifts (milk senbei rice crackers) from Tsubasa, who prepared them with his grandmother's help.

After returning home, he tells his grandmother that his friends loved the dish so much that they wanted the recipe. Later at night, Tsubasa receives a text from Matsuo who invites him to smelt fishing at Lake Abashiri on Sunday. Since he never tried it before, he decided to go there.

Minami, as seen fishing (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

After reaching Lake Abashiri with Matsuo, Shiki notices that Minami Fuyuki has also come with his family. As such, they decide to fish together. The fishing trip becomes a memorable affair for Tsubasa, as he learns more about Minami, such as her love for makeup. They catch plenty of smelts and hold a mini feast at the lake.

However, he catches a cold soon after. After learning about Tsubasa's sickness, Sayuri checks up on him via text message. Rena Natsukawa too sends him a bottle of refined water after finding out about his sickness from his grandmother.

Minami takes care of Tsubasa (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Later, Minami Fuyuki visits Shiki's house to take care of him. She gives him a mint candy which soothes his sore throat. The blonde-haired girl also tightly holds his hand til he falls asleep.

After a while, Tsubasa wakes up feeling refreshed. Yet, interestingly, he doesn't remember holding Minami's hands. The episode ends with a flustered Minami wondering whether they could stay like that forever.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10

Minami Fuyuki, as seen flustered in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 21.5, 22, and 24 from the manga with some additional content, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 will likely adapt the next chapters, including Chapter 23, which wasn't covered.

In other words, the episode will delve into Minami and Tsubasa's growing relationship. Since the gyaru girl realized her feelings to some extent in the latest episode, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 10 may show how she reacts to Shiki after meeting him the next day.

