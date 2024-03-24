Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's website. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for fans.
The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Minami Fuyuki take Tsubasa Shiki to a "secret location" during the Golden Week holiday. Shiki was mesmerized by the gyaru girl's lovely "surprise."
However, the excitement turned into a shock when Minami dropped a bombshell revelation at the end. Given how the episode tantalizingly ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 (which is also the finale).
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 release date and time for all regions
As per the anime's official site and original release schedule, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and other channels.
However, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:
Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12?
Anime enthusiasts eagerly anticipating Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 can stream it on Crunchyroll after it airs on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in Japan. However, fans will require a subscription to the platform to stream the episode.
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 11 recap
Episode 11, titled Youth Hits Super Hard in the Feels, begins with Minami Fuyuki getting ready for a special date with Tsubasa Shiki on the golden week break. Her mother drops her off at the Kitami station and tells her she's looking gorgeous.
Meanwhile, Shiki arrives at the station, sleep-deprived. He meets Minami, who informs him that it will take them three hours to reach their destination. The blonde-haired girl doesn't want to reveal the location's name because she wants to surprise him.
During the journey, Tsubasa gets wowed by Minami's beauty. He blurts out a compliment and feels embarrassed for it later. After a while, the duo finally arrives at the destination.
Tsubasa discovers that Minami has taken him to Higashi Makoto Shibazakura Park, renowned for its cherry blossom view. Teary-eyed, the protagonist recalls that he once mentioned to Minami his wish to see cherry blossoms in Hokkaido.
The date at the park becomes a memorable affair for the duo as they take plenty of pictures. Minami then suggests they should return together when they are older, and Tsubasa wonders what she means by that.
Meanwhile, Rena Natsukawa goes to Shiki's house with the neighborhood bullet board but meets his father instead. After that, the episode switches to Minami and Shiki enjoying the special Shibazakura soft cream at the park.
During their conversation, the gyaru girl finally reveals what she wants to convey. Minami informs Tsubasa that she will go abroad to study. The protagonist is crestfallen, and he tightly hugs her. The episode ends with Minami looking perplexed to see tears in Tsubasa's eyes.
What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12? (Speculative)
Considering the latest installment covered chapters 29, 30, and a part of chapter 31 from Kai Ikada's manga series, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 will likely explore the next two or three chapters, and end the season on a high note.
Fans can anticipate heartfelt moments between Minami Fuyuki and Tsubasa Shiki in the upcoming episode. At the same time, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 12 may provide more details regarding Minami's upcoming departure abroad.
