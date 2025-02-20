Honey Lemon Soda episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12.55 am JST, according to the series’ official website. With Uka and Serina having cleared the air regarding their feelings for Kai, it seems all that stands between his relationship with the former is whatever Takamine is seemingly planning.

While it is virtually guaranteed that pre-release spoilers won’t be shared, there is at least confirmed release information for Honey Lemon Soda episode 8.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 release date and time

Uka and Kai's relationship will likely be made all but official in Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12.55 am JST on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The episode will air during the day on Wednesday, February 26, for most international regions, while a scant few will match Japan’s early morning premiere window on Thursday, February 27 locally. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:55AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:55PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Central European Time 4:55PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:25PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:55AM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 2:25AM, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Where to watch Honey Lemon Soda episode 8

Takamine may involve himself in Uka and Kai's relationship once again in Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Honey Lemon Soda anime is confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally, as it airs weekly in Japan with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll confirmed this in December 2024 via its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the anime will receive English, French, and German dubs. No other dub languages were announced as of the writing of this article.

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 recap

Honey Lemon Soda episode 7 began with Uka and her class going out to celebrate after getting an award for their maid cafe at the cultural festival. Uka left early due to her 5 pm curfew, and Kai walked her home, saying he’d never get sick of her on the way. Serina was being bullied by some girls at school, with Uka and the others first finding and defending her. Kai later showed up and ran after the bullies, saying he knew that Serina wasn’t okay.

Serina then explained her history with Kai to Uka and Endo. After she stood up for a girl in middle school, she was bullied in retaliation and met Kai shortly after. This stopped her bullying and eventually led to the pair dating. However, his being late to school one day made her realize how dependent she was on him. As a result, she broke up with him to focus on returning to the present, where Serina said she wasn’t still in love with Kai but clearly was.

Uka also lied to her when she asked the same question. Putting herself down, Uka told Kai she’d see him after summer break, accepting they’d never be together. Uka then went to the summer festival, eventually running into Kai, who held her hand. This led to a conversation where she explicitly confessed her love for him, and he did the same implicitly. The episode ended with Uka telling Serina the truth and the latter seemingly encouraging Uka to date Kai.

What to expect from Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 (speculative)

Honey Lemon Soda episode 8 should open up with a focus on Uka and Kai as they presumably spend the rest of the night together at the summer festival. This may even lead to their first kiss or see them officially begin dating. In any case, fans can expect their relationship to take a major step forward with the Serina issue seemingly solved.

Tomoya Takamine’s apparent plans to keep the pair apart may also be revealed in the latter half of episode 8. While he’s unlikely to take action during the summer festival, their return to school in the fall will likely see him staunchly and overtly opposed to their budding relationship.

