How does Gachiakuta’s power system work? Explained

Gachiakuta provides a unique power system deeply connected to the world of the story, dealing with themes of waste, rejection, and survival. Where many shonen series feature straightforward abilities, Gachiakuta features a power system based on discarded items and the emotions attached to those items, creating a duality of distinct storytelling while also providing symbolic depth.

The abilities are not mere abilities to have while fighting; they also showcase and represent the character’s personal malaise and life. Gachiakuta turned trash into not only weapons, but also into a resolution of hardship and a representation of strength.

Explaining the power system in Gachiakuta: What is Jinki and Abara

Rudo and his powers in the anime (Image via Bones)

The power system in Gachiakuta revolves around Jinki, weapons made from discarded materials that are charged by the user's emotions and energy. The link to the manga's core themes of waste, rejection, and ultimately the hidden value of what society discards, is very direct.

Gachiakuta's power source does not rely on innate energy or elemental techniques like traditional shonen powers; Gachiakuta links strength to creativity and the user's emotional relationship with the objects they are fighting with.

Abara is a mysterious life-force that runs through individuals and acts as the source of strength for their powers. The most skilled users of Abara can charge objects with it, transforming them into Jinki. Both objects and Jinki are not the same thing; Jinki are weapons that maintain the only unique qualities depending on the object's form, material, and the user's emotional bond to the 'form'.

Enjin uses an umbrella as a weapon in anime (Image via Bones)

For instance, an item that once meant something personally could exhibit stronger or unique powers than its actual form. As a result, each Jinki is completely unique, reflecting each character's fighting style.

The symbolic representation of the social divide in Gachiakuta is also an important part of the system. It takes place in a setting where a wealthy and elite part of society lives above, and 'the trash' and those deemed 'unworthy' get thrown down into the void.

In this lower world, Jinki become support systems to a much darker existence, where trash can become weapons that contain super-powered strength. The inherent symbol of the oppressed relying on waste to survive is interesting, but it reflects that true strength can be developed through sheer imagination and willpower to find meaning from the rubbish left by the powerful.

A still from the anime (Image via Bones)

There is a tight balance between being drastically limited by creativity and design, and yet still having powers like Abara or Jinki that imply powerful abilities. The power of Abara and Jinki involves an amazing amount of emotional depth and imagination; however, the power contained within the Jinki or Abara requires a mastery of combat skills and mental fortitude to utilize effectively.

A character cannot simply overpower or rely on gifts of brute strength; each unique character must consider 'how to overcome' what a specific Jinki can do in a challenging situation.

This leads to empowering battles that are more about inventive changes that allow each character to have some flexibility in organizing their new Jinki for fighting and unpredictable encounters. As such, the growing tension is always maintained throughout the adventure.

Final thoughts

Gachiakuta’s power system takes the worthless and turns it into something extraordinary. Using Abara and Jinki, it provides not only an interesting way to fight, but a deeper representation of the series’ meaning: that there is strength even in things people call “trash,” and the forgotten have untapped power as well.

