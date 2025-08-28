One Piece has always established some of its greatest enigmas in the subtle details, and Rocks D. Xebec remains one of the biggest mysteries in the series. His fall at God Valley is still shrouded in mystery, yet minor details in his design and legacy may connect him to something far larger, the surprising origin of a Devil Fruit.

Ad

From the bolt-like shapes in his afro to the lightning mark on his face, Oda may indeed be hinting at a connection between Rocks and electromagnetism, which could explain both his true power and the root cause of his demise.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Rocks D. Xebec’s true power might connect to a surprising Devil Fruit origin in One Piece, explained

Rocks D. Xebec might share Kid's Devil Fruit in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks D. Xebec remains one of the greatest mysteries in One Piece, but his real power may be more in line with the current tale than many fans realize. A growing theory hints that Rocks was the original wielder of the Jiki Jiki no Mi, the Devil Fruit that grants Eustass Kid of the Worst Generation his powers.

Ad

Trending

There are several indicators in Oda's decision-making that lead one to this conclusion. The ends of Rocks' afro, while not exactly like lightning bolts, are quite similar in shape, and the mark on his face resembles an electrical symbol. It is not a stretch to suggest that Rocks may have had powers that combined magnetism and electricity, or allegedly had complete control over electromagnetism.

Kid's powers depend on electromagnetism in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The idea gains even more weight when considering the Korean text Jikji, which is the oldest surviving book in the world, printed using movable metal type. The name Jikji bears a distant connection to "Jiki" and the terms "metal" and "magnet." This may be of symbolic significance to the fruit, shocking anybody who carries it, or has connected powers dealing with electros of some sort.

Ad

Additionally, it can be assumed that Oda's image for Rocks' gesture of having his hand palm up and with two fingers would be interpreted as the Rule of Law, or possibly just a similar interpretation within the One Piece universe, and his use of left-hand rule powers.

Also read: All Rocks Pirates, ranked weakest to strongest

𒉭Xavi𒉭 @BlacktyonteXavi It’s possible that Oda was referencing the Flemings Left &amp; Right hand rule. —The first tier of this represent the your thumb (Force) Index finger (Magnetic field) and middle

Ad

That image corresponds with Fleming's Left-Hand Rule, which demonstrates a visual representation of force, current, and magnetic field. This is an appealing method of thought and fits perfectly with electromagnetism. An even more compelling argument is that Rocks most likely exuded this ability in some fashion.

If Rocks did possess the Jiki Jiki no Mi, that could also account for his fall at God Valley. Just as Shanks defeated Kid in spite of his magnetic abilities, Garling or any other powerful foe may have taken advantage of the vulnerabilities of electromagnetism against Rocks.

Ad

His unstable and reckless personality would have only added to the danger, similar to Kid's own propensity to rush headlong, no matter the chances. Blackbeard, on the other hand, exemplifies controlled madness, having the ability to know when to attack and when to hold off, which is perhaps why he survived when Rocks did not.

Final thoughts

Rocks might have magnetic powers in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks D. Xebec's possible connection to the Jiki Jiki no Mi gives an interesting view of his legacy in One Piece. The visual callbacks, cultural references, and general themes with Kid make a stronger case for him to have had some ability with electromagnetism.

Ad

If true, his irresponsible personality and a reckless, volatile ability were the reasons for his end at God Valley. While still speculative, this theory adds a lot of interesting info to Rocks and his legacy in the series.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More