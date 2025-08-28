One Piece has always established some of its greatest enigmas in the subtle details, and Rocks D. Xebec remains one of the biggest mysteries in the series. His fall at God Valley is still shrouded in mystery, yet minor details in his design and legacy may connect him to something far larger, the surprising origin of a Devil Fruit.
From the bolt-like shapes in his afro to the lightning mark on his face, Oda may indeed be hinting at a connection between Rocks and electromagnetism, which could explain both his true power and the root cause of his demise.
Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.
How Rocks D. Xebec’s true power might connect to a surprising Devil Fruit origin in One Piece, explained
Rocks D. Xebec remains one of the greatest mysteries in One Piece, but his real power may be more in line with the current tale than many fans realize. A growing theory hints that Rocks was the original wielder of the Jiki Jiki no Mi, the Devil Fruit that grants Eustass Kid of the Worst Generation his powers.
There are several indicators in Oda's decision-making that lead one to this conclusion. The ends of Rocks' afro, while not exactly like lightning bolts, are quite similar in shape, and the mark on his face resembles an electrical symbol. It is not a stretch to suggest that Rocks may have had powers that combined magnetism and electricity, or allegedly had complete control over electromagnetism.
The idea gains even more weight when considering the Korean text Jikji, which is the oldest surviving book in the world, printed using movable metal type. The name Jikji bears a distant connection to "Jiki" and the terms "metal" and "magnet." This may be of symbolic significance to the fruit, shocking anybody who carries it, or has connected powers dealing with electros of some sort.
Additionally, it can be assumed that Oda's image for Rocks' gesture of having his hand palm up and with two fingers would be interpreted as the Rule of Law, or possibly just a similar interpretation within the One Piece universe, and his use of left-hand rule powers.
That image corresponds with Fleming's Left-Hand Rule, which demonstrates a visual representation of force, current, and magnetic field. This is an appealing method of thought and fits perfectly with electromagnetism. An even more compelling argument is that Rocks most likely exuded this ability in some fashion.
If Rocks did possess the Jiki Jiki no Mi, that could also account for his fall at God Valley. Just as Shanks defeated Kid in spite of his magnetic abilities, Garling or any other powerful foe may have taken advantage of the vulnerabilities of electromagnetism against Rocks.
His unstable and reckless personality would have only added to the danger, similar to Kid's own propensity to rush headlong, no matter the chances. Blackbeard, on the other hand, exemplifies controlled madness, having the ability to know when to attack and when to hold off, which is perhaps why he survived when Rocks did not.
Final thoughts
Rocks D. Xebec's possible connection to the Jiki Jiki no Mi gives an interesting view of his legacy in One Piece. The visual callbacks, cultural references, and general themes with Kid make a stronger case for him to have had some ability with electromagnetism.
If true, his irresponsible personality and a reckless, volatile ability were the reasons for his end at God Valley. While still speculative, this theory adds a lot of interesting info to Rocks and his legacy in the series.
