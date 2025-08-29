Dandadan season 2 episode 9 review: Science SARU balances intense action with heartfelt found-family warmth

Okarun’s rematch with Evil Eye serves as the stage for Dandadan season 2 episode 9, where power competes against empathy. Okarun refuses to bully a weaker opponent, and instead of simply defeating Evil Eye, he offers to fight him once a week to help manage his violent impulses, even hoping they could be friends.

Ad

The house that Okarun and Evil Eye demolished in their last battle is being rebuilt with nanoskin technology, a visual representation of family bonds formed through hopelessness. But there is then chaos in school when Evil Eye reemerges through Jiji, and the whispers of a mysterious golden ball indicate the new threats on the horizon.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Dandadan season 2 episode 9.

Dandadan season 2 episode 9 review: Okarun forges a pact with Evil Eye as Momo’s home is rebuilt

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism of Dandadan season 2 episode 9

Ad

Trending

Evil Eye's fight with Okarun resumes in Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 9 starts with Okarun's heated rematch against the Evil Eye. This time around, Okarun goes all out and overpowers the yokai, crashing him into Momo's house. Still, the Evil Eye is having a good time and tells Okarun to keep going. However, Okarun refuses and states that he won't bully someone weaker than him.

Ad

He says they will continue the battles once Evil Eye is stronger, and offers to have weekly sparring sessions, but the yokai needs to stop killing people. Turbo Granny explains to Momo that Okarun decided to become Evil Eye's playmate and recognized that the yokai's view of violence is child-like. Okarun figures he can take that energy and use it to do his fair share of preventing further harm and maybe even build a friendship.

Ad

Okarun promises Evil Eye to fight him weekly in Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)

Evil Eye reluctantly agrees, but unable to stop killing altogether because of his curses, gives Okarun a weird "cursed item", his underwear, as proof of their agreement. Jiji is all but recovered now, and Okarun tells him that he can go back to being normal.

Ad

The following day, Manjiro leaves with the cursed token, and Jiji goes back home with his parents, who are now out of the hospital. Seiko reminds him to keep training, while Okarun and Aira also return home. Meanwhile, Momo's family is in crisis, as their house has been destroyed.

Having spent a day at the bathhouse, the crew discusses their housing issue, only to be confronted by an alien in the backyard. Although Momo and Seiko shoot it down, Okarun and Aira reveal it's Mr. Ludris, Peeney Weeney's friend. With his assistance, they repair the house using nanoskin technology in one night, replacing what had been destroyed.

Ad

Okarun helps rebuild Momo's house in Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)

The following day at school, Jiji tells Momo in confidence that the Evil Eye rears its head sometimes but never hurts anyone, even appearing to enjoy itself. The discussion becomes strained when Jiji asks if Momo is in love, generating playful tension.

Ad

Soon after, a classmate offers Jiji a drink, which again provokes the Evil Eye's possession and subsequent chaotic behavior around the school. Momo tries to keep the mayhem under control as Muko and Mi go in search of hints about a "golden ball" and show a photograph of the hidden ball. The show ends on this new mystery with a promise of even greater dangers to come.

Also read: 8 Demon Slayer characters who quietly owned every scene

Ad

Dandadan season 2 episode 9 review: An overall criticism

A still from Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 9 may not reach the absurd highs of the previous episodes, but it clearly has all the reasons why the series continues to shine. Opening with Okarun going against Evil Eye in a thrilling rematch, this episode delivers sharp, fluid animation that beautifully depicts both the powerful and vulnerable sides of the characters.

Ad

Okarun’s decision not to bully a weaker adversary emphasizes his development, using empathy and humor instead of violence to divert Evil Eye’s violent impulses. This clever twist strikes a good balance of seriousness and humor, particularly since Evil Eye exhibits many tantrums akin to a spoiled child.

A drink transforms Jiji in Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)

What elevates the episode, though, is its focus on humanity in the midst of turmoil. Momo's ruined house is the focal point for a heartwarming found-family moment when misfits and aliens band together to rebuild it overnight with nanoskin technology. This episode gets at the heart of Dandadan: beneath its space battles and wacky spirits, there's a tale of connection, community, and belonging.

Ad

The softer beats, such as Jiji inquiring of Momo whether she feels something for Okarun, create subtle romantic tension, while Evil Eye's chaotic school antics keep the laughs coming.

The episode ends with the ominous discovery of an enigmatic golden ball, setting up deeper plot developments. Combining heartfelt storytelling, super-energetic brawls, and absurd humor, episode 9 shows Dandadan refuses to slow down, solidifying itself as one of Science SARU's most reliably entertaining adaptations.

Ad

Also read: 8 Crime anime to watch if you miss Ballard

Final thoughts

The presence of the Golden Ball was hinted at in the end (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 9 showcases what keeps this series so enjoyable, not just over-the-top fights and crazy supernatural elements, but the empathy and humor of people, and the fragile threads that connect them.

Ad

The mix of a heartfelt restoration of the bonds between people, awkward teenage emotions, and mysteries unfolding ahead keeps the story fresh, along with its humanity. And with the golden ball mystery bubbling on the surface, the series provides a blend of humor and action, promising even more thrilling developments ahead.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More