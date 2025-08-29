Dandadan season 2 episode 9: Okarun strikes a deal with Evil Eye as a clue about a golden ball surfaces

Released on Friday, August 29, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 9 sees Okarun overwhelm Evil Eye during a rematch. But manipulates the young yokai and convinces it to spar with him weekly if the yokai stops harming others.Believing Evil Eye is like a child who wants to play but equates violence with fun, Okarun becomes his &quot;playmate,&quot; hoping to redirect his destructive urges and stop him from harming others. With the Evil Eye situation settled, Jiji returns to normal life.Meanwhile, Okarun and Peeney help rebuild Momo’s house with his friend Ludris, another alien. The house is repaired overnight using nanoskin. At school, Evil Eye takes over Jiji and causes antiques, while rumors of a golden orb emerge.Dandadan season 2 episode 9: Okarun overwhelms Evil Eye and becomes the yokai’s playmateOkarun in this episode (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 9, titled I Want to Rebuild the House, opens with Okarun’s rematch with Evil Eye. This time, Okarun overwhelms the yokai and sends him crashing into Momo’s house with a full-throttle. However, this only amuses Evil Eye. he urges Okarun to continue. However, Okarun refuses, saying he won’t bully someone weaker than him.Convinced that Evil Eye cannot defeat him, Okarun declares that their fights can only continue when the yokai becomes stronger and offers to spar with him once a week if he fights only him and stops killing people. Turbo Granny explains to Momo that Okarun has chosen to become Evil Eye’s playmate.He realized that the yokai treats violence as play, and seeing him as a newborn yokai who only wants to have fun, Okarun resolved to redirect his focus toward him. He thinks this way, the yokai will stop harming others. Okarun even hopes that, in time, he might forge a friendship with him.Okarun as he faces Evil Eye in Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)In Dandadan season 2 episode 9, Okarun proposes a weekly duel every Tuesday after school, but the curses empowering Evil Eye reject the no-killing rule. Thus, Evil Eye promises to hold off his violence until he can defeat and eliminate Okarun and entrusts him with a &quot;cursed item&quot; (his underwear) as a symbol of their pact. Jiji regains his senses, and with the situation resolved, Okarun tells Jiji that he can finally return to normal life.The next day, Manjiro departs with the &quot;cursed item&quot; for safekeeping. Jiji’s parents are discharged from the hospital, so he also returns home with them. Seiko reminds him to continue his chi training since the yokai still remains inside him.Okarun and Aira head home as well, with everyone promising to meet again at school the next day. But as the dust settles, Momo, Seiko, Turbo Granny, and Hana are left with no home, as the house was destroyed during the fight.Dandadan season 2 episode 9: Momo’s house is restored, Jiji’s life returns to a new normal, and clues of a &quot;golden ball&quot; surfaceAfter a day of unwinding at the bathhouse, Dandadan season 2 episode 9 sees Momo’s group arguing about what to do with their destroyed house. They return to find an alien in the yard. Momo and Seiko immediately strike it down, but Okarun and Aira arrive with Peeney Weeney and Chiquitita and explain that the alien is Mr. Ludris, Peeney’s friend.After leaving from Momo’s house, Okarun and Aira worried about their house situation and asked for Peeney’s help. Thus, he brought his friend to help rebuild the house. They use nanoskin technology, capable of reshaping and repairing any structure through imagination, for the reconstruction, and the house is completely restored overnight.Evil Eye takes over Jiji at school (Image via Science SARU)The following day, Jiji and his parents arrive with supplies to help rebuild, only to see the house already rebuilt. On the way to school, Jiji tells Momo that Evil Eye has occasionally taken control of his body, though he’s kept his promise not to hurt anyone. Strangely, Jiji thinks he feels more in tune with the yokai now. He also thinks that the yokai seems to be enjoying its time.Their chat takes an awkward turn when Jiji suddenly asks if Momo is in love with someone. The two bicker, and soon, other girls at school flock around Jiji, considering he was absent for a while. One girl offers him a new drink, and before Momo can intervene, he drinks the cool beverage, triggering Evil Eye’s possession.Evil Eye in Dandadan season 2 episode 9 (Image via Science SARU)Momo pulls the yokai aside before things go out of hand, but the yokai roams freely anyway, leading to bizarre antics throughout the school day. With no clear way to stop it, she’s forced to keep watch.Meanwhile, Muko and Mi speculate that Jiji might be possessed, and they bring up a new rumor about a mysterious floating &quot;golden ball.&quot; Dandadan season 2 episode 9 ends with them showing Momo a photo of this golden orb, the so-called &quot;ghost in the housing complex.&quot;Final thoughtsDandadan season 2 episode 9 marks a turning point, resolving the threat of Evil Eye, at least for now. Dandadan season 2 episode 9 marks a turning point, resolving the threat of Evil Eye, at least for now. Furthermore, the introduction of nanoskin and the golden ball's clue both set up future storylines and character arcs.