Dandadan season 2 episode 7 review: Science SARU blends sweet romance with tense Evil Eye drama

Dandadan season 2 episode 7 provided a good blend of comedy, romance, and tension. The maid café scenes were pure fun, with Momo and Okarun having their first voluntary hand-holding moment.

However, the mood shifted once again. Jiji was still fighting the Evil Eye and nearly attacked Momo after a minor accident, ruining their friendship. Okarun is more determined to get stronger and begins training with Turbo Granny. With the next episode set to be Okarun's battle with the Evil Eye, this feels like the stakes have never been higher. Dandadan season 2 episode 7 was officially released on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 12:26 am JST.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Dandadan season 2 episode 7.

Dandadan season 2 episode 7 review: Momo and Okarun’s romance blossoms as Okarun begins intense training

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism of Dandadan season 2 episode 7

Okarun visits Momo at the Maid Cafe in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 7 begins at a maid café where Momo is embarrassed while serving Mi, Muko, and Okarun, while Mi and Muko make fun of her. Okarun tries to cheer her up, even posing with her in a goofy "Moe Moe Tri Beam" for a photo. When her shift ends, Okarun asks if he can wait for her, but Momo says no, although she secretly hopes he does. To her surprise, he runs after her to walk her home, resulting in them holding hands for the first time straight away without being forced.

In the meantime, Jiji is still learning to control the Evil Eye under Seiko without any outside help. When cooking soy sauce, Jiji is tested with warm soy sauce and is able to hold back the yokai, which gives Seiko some hope in restoring him. Right after this, Momo and Okarun come back, and when Aira bumps directly into Jiji, he spills cold boba tea on him.

Momo and Okarun as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)

The cold temperature triggers the Evil Eye, which summons its cursed house and captures Momo. Jiji and Seiko try to save her, but the yokai starts to choke her when she spits the warm water she had in her mouth on it, causing it to retreat.

Jiji is traumatized by the close call he had, and even though Momo and Seiko do not think it's his fault, he feels a tremendous amount of guilt. Aira apologizes to Momo for not taking more care earlier, and says she will be more careful moving forward.

The next day, Okarun seeks training from Peeney to learn hand-to-hand combat, but is refused. Still determined, Okarun attracts the attention of Turbo Granny. She sees that he is angry about the Evil Eye and agrees to train him, and Aira also decides to train with them.

One of the tulpas seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)

At the school’s music room, Turbo Granny introduces them to battle rhythm. She explains skill is based on how many times someone can switch or vary actions during the beat. Okarun is a two-switch fighter, Aira and the Evil Eye (in base form) are four-switch fighters, and the Evil Eye in cursed house form is a ten-switch fighter.

But when he starts the lesson, the piano starts playing itself. The instrument introduces six distorted musician tulpas. The tulpas are angry about Turbo Granny's "filthy notes", and they prepare for confrontation, leaving the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

Dandadan season 2 episode 7 review: An overall criticism

Okarun as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 7 provides an entertaining balance of tones, but in doing so, also reveals some of the structural and pacing problems that cut into its potential. Science SARU's animation is still the show's most powerful selling point: expressive character performance, smooth shifts between comedic and intense scenes, and creative visual signals keep the episode in visual terms.

The combination of romance and supernatural training is ambitious, but the quick tonal shifts can be abrupt, keeping some emotional beats from fully landing. The romantic beats between Momo and Okarun are sweet and earned, but the episode suffers a bit from spending too long on the lighter material, and reduces the weight of the moments that come after.

Jiji and Okarun as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)

The threat of the Evil Eye is communicated well in isolated moments, but its level of threat changes from scene to scene based on what is needed. That inconsistency somewhat waters down the sense of foreboding dread that should have remained after the previous big showdown.

The interpersonal relationships maintain a strong quality, particularly in terms of the subtle evolutions under pressure. The conflict between Okarun and Jiji possesses narrative potential as this episode touches the tip of their relationship with each other, but it only scratches the surface, making it feel like a spark of narrative potential instead of a flame.

Momo as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)

Similarly, the training ground with Turbo Granny is an interesting idea conceptually. The introduction of the "battle rhythm" concept gives depth to the fighting system, but the way it is executed is quick. There was not enough time to get the audience fully immersed in its mechanics before bringing in the new supernatural menace towards the conclusion.

Where the episode is most successful is in keeping the viewer engaged. Even when the beats do feel slightly undercooked, the path to Okarun's fated confrontation with the Evil Eye is evident, and the cliffhanger with the music room tulpas means there's still uncertainty over how the next arc will be constructed.

Final thoughts

Dandadan season 2 episode 7 is able to successfully combine heartfelt romance and thrilling supernatural tension into a wonderfully animated spectacle. Science SARU has done a fantastic job capturing the details of every single moment in the animation, whether it is the relatively light-hearted antics to the slightly extreme tense moments of confrontation.

The episode creates a number of exciting potential outcomes, and Okarun's training has added fresh energy to the story. The episode ends on a cliffhanger that promises even greater challenges ahead, leaving viewers eager for the next installment in this vibrant and emotionally engaging series.

