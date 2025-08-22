Dandadan season 2 episode 8 review: Science SARU unleashes explosive color and chaos in Okarun’s training battle

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 presents an eye-popping combination of chaos and emotion. Okarun and Aira battle the music room tulpas, avoiding burst notes in a fight that puts them to the test.

Following Turbo Granny's guidance, Okarun manages to get in sync with HAYASii's rhythm, saves Aira, and defeats the musicians with an amazing charge. Unfortunately, Okarun's victory is short-lived as the episode ends with Okarun confronting the Evil Eye yet again, and fans can only imagine the severity of the confrontation. Officially released on Friday, August 22, 2025, the episode was titled You Can Do It, Okarun!

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 review: Okarun masters rhythm to defeat the music room tulpas as the battle with the Evil Eye begins

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism of Dandadan season 2 episode 8

Okarun and Aira face musicians’ tulpas in Dandadan season 2 episode 8 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 opens with the musician’s tulpas demanding to know who dared to play the "filthy notes." Turbo Granny wastes no time in accusing Okarun and Aira, and the tulpas let loose a series of explosive music attacks.

With no choice but to use their yokai powers, Okarun and Aira flee for their lives as notes detonate upon contact. The pace picks up even further as Okarun and Aira find themselves sucked into a rice paddy dimension, and the attacks come quicker.

Okarun is nearly at breaking point, but is truly limited when he suffers a rest note that eventually breaks his transformation. He is left bruised and broken, hopeless. Despite his past battles, he realizes how weak he still is.

Turbo Granny tells him to fight with rhythm, and he recalls the HAYASii song, syncing his movements to its beat. Reflecting back on it again, he saves Aira and helps defeat one of the tulpas. But the fight starts to escalate, with the musicians summoning their giant forms, along with illusions.

Okarun recalls the HAYASii song to fight tulpas in Dandadan season 2 episode 8 (Image via Science SARU)

With Aira handling each of the giant forms, Okarun has to fight the musicians. Even then, winning still seems to be out of reach because he can only hit full throttle twice. Turbo Granny warns him to move "five switches per beat." Getting what she says, Okarun attacks again and destroys all five tulpas in one, awe-inspiring blow.

Back in the music room, Okarun acknowledges Aira and Turbo Granny for honing his rhythm, at least somewhat. The yokai tells him that students' terror of the portraits made the tulpas take shape, manifesting if a student plays the piano at 2 a.m. Ironically, she steps on the piano to call them forth once more.

Okarun challenges the Evil Eye in Dandadan season 2 episode 8 (Image via Science SARU)

The action then takes place in Momo's home, where Manjiro alerts Jiji that the Evil Eye will have to be driven out of there soon before it gets out of hand. Jiji is silent under the weight of consideration. Okarun and the others show up just in time.

Determined, Okarun announces his decision to deal with the Evil Eye himself, angry that it attacked Momo, but dignified in the way Jiji, Momo, and Seiko honored it as family. Jiji entrusts him with the task, and Aira splashes water, calling forth the yokai.

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 concludes with Okarun gearing up for round two against the Evil Eye, resolved to complete the fight once and for all.

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 review: An overall criticism

Okarun defeats the tulpas in Dandadan season 2 episode 8 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 is nothing short of electrifying. Science SARU once again proves why they're among the most daring studios currently working in the industry. It fuses unhinged humor and painterly style into something that feels impossible to turn away from. Each scene feels like an overflow of invention, creating an atmosphere where humor and chaos collide in ways that take your breath away.

The episode is characterized not just by chaotically enjoyable spectacle but also by its own playful absurdity. Zooming around, battling ghostly portraits of classical composers is a degree of ridiculousness, and yet the series has so fully immersed itself in its own absurdity that fans take it seriously enough that it is hilarious and awe-inspiring.

A still from Dandadan season 2 episode 8 (Image via Science SARU)

This does not reduce the stakes; rather, it amplifies it while entertaining viewers and engaging them with craftsmanship on display. This balance of silliness and artistry is something only Dandadan could pull off, and it makes the episode a standout.

Visually, the episode is stunning. The manner in which black-and-white backgrounds explode into bursts of color when Okarun gets his rhythm on is perhaps the most striking application of color storytelling in the series thus far.

The pastel colors and spinning compositions don't merely describe the music; they become it. Seeing Okarun's confidence build is as much of a visual experience as it is a character one, and it's thrilling to watch the two blended together.

Jiji trusts Okarun with the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

But in the midst of all the craziness, the emotional arc is still strong. Okarun is still growing as a hero, and his relationship with Aira and even Turbo Granny becomes richer and more meaningful. The humor of their banter is tempered by the genuineness of their collaboration, reminding fans that the series never forgets what makes it tick while blinding us with flash.

Ending with Okarun facing the Evil Eye, Episode 8 is like a culmination of all the show does best: bombastic and endlessly inventive. It's proof of what animation can do when creativity is free to roam.

Final thoughts

Dandadan season 2 episode 8 is a thrilling reminder of why it has touched the hearts of so many. It is wild, funny, and endlessly creative, but never feels out of touch with its emotional base.

Okarun's growth, his relationship with Aira, and Turbo Granny's cool touch all converged in an unforgettable display of style and substance. With the Evil Eye fight underway, it will need to go even further in its own wild path, set for an even more explosive continuation that fans won’t want to miss.

