This underrated anime might be the ideal replacement while waiting for Black Clover season 2

Fans of Black Clover season 2 have been waiting for quite some time to watch Asta again for the exciting battles and his never-give-up attitude. The show is a great modern shonen and is a balanced mix of humor, emotional character arcs, and intense magical fights.

However, the wait for its return has left many eager for something to fill the gap. Fortunately, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has a very similar feel of energy, humor, and determination, and would be an excellent way for fans can watch before the release of Black Clover season 2.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Black Clover anime.

How Mashle: Magic and Muscles is the perfect alternative to Black Clover season 2, explored

Mash parallels Asta in multiple ways (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While fans are waiting on Black Clover season 2, Mashle: Magic and Muscles could be the perfect substitute as it checks many of the same boxes that got Black Clover so popular with its fans while offering its own interpretation of the shonen genre. At its heart, Black Clover was about Asta, a boy who, born without magic, rose through the ranks solely by will and strength.

Mash Burnedead has a similar status on his quest for strength in a world of magic. He exists in a place dominated by magic and has no magic powers or any magical talent, but he achieves gains using strength, outrageous feats of physical ability, and sheer will. He is an Asta in spirit and in story.

A still from Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

What unifies the two is the theme of resisting expectations from society, even though they are both deemed failures for reasons completely out of their control. Both Asta and Mash constantly challenged a world that labeled them failures because they didn't fit into it. For Asta, it was being born without mana, and for Mash, it was that he had no magic.

But despite those 'deficits', both characters proved that they could exceed expectations through sheer will and faith in what they believed they could achieve. The underdog story should be appealing to Black Clover fans and others who like those kinds of stories when they check out Mashle.

Humor is another common strength. Black Clover frequently employed its quirky cast of characters and slapstick to counterbalance its dramatic battles. Mashle goes even more overboard in comedy, frequently satirizing common shonen tropes by having Mash respond dryly and engage in absurd shows of power.

Asta and Mash's story is similar in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Whether it's smashing through spells with a straight punch or picking up something no human should, Mash brings some ridiculous and adorable energy to every episode. The way the series mixes both action and humor, and combines those elements effortlessly, keeps the tone of the series lighthearted enough while still providing real stakes, similar to Black Clover.

Character dynamics also play a prominent role in why watching Mashle feels like a natural substitute. Just like Asta's relationships with the Black Bulls created a found family of eccentric beings, Mash's relationships with his classmates make the whole story heartwarming and full of friendship. The strong relationships of these character dynamic sagas ground the comedy and action in some real emotions, making the audience actually care about the journeys of each character.

Mash as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With Mashle already having its third season confirmed, there's plenty of time for everyone to immerse themselves in the world of Mashle and catch up until more content arrives.

Mashle has battles that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, laughing out loud for comedy relief, and give them heart-melting moments with characters, meaning it scratches the same itch Black Clover fans have been missing, which is why Mashle is the perfect anime to fill the time while waiting for Black Clover season 2.

Final thoughts

Mashle: Magic and Muscles captures the same vibe, humor, and perseverance that made Black Clover so great, while also setting it apart by injecting comedic twists and absurdity into the battles.

Asta and Mash are both the underdogs of the story who thought they were in a world that underestimated them; both somehow show that strength is based almost as much on will as on ability. Mashle is the best series to consume while fans await Black Clover season 2.

