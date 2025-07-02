How did Genya get his unique powers in Demon Slayer? Explained

Demon Slayer was successful in weaving tragic backstories for its main cast. Quite often, in their younger years, characters had unfortunate or disturbing encounters involving Demons which went on to shape them for life. This happened in the form of them either hating Demons or joining the Slayer Corps to fight these beings and one day rid the world of them.

Among those introduced stand the Shinzaugawa brothers, i.e., Sanemi and Genya. The former is the Wind Hashira while the latter is one of the Corps' members. Nothing much need be said about Sanemi, given his status, but there is much curiosity surrounding Genya. More specifically, his oddly intriguing ability to consume Demon flesh and take on that Demon's abilities.

Demon Slayer: Genya and his Demon Consumption & Empowerment

Genya and Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable)

In Demon Slayer, Genya Shinazugawa possess a unique ability to consume Demon flesh and manifest the abilities of the Demon it came from. Not to be mistaken, this does not make him a being like them. He retains his humanity, being in total control of his body and senses. But by doing this, he does gain demonic physical features and abilities like regeneration (depending on flesh consumed).

This odd power of Genya's was not a learned technique or a traditional Blood Demon Art. Rather, it is all thanks to his distinct and rare physical constitution. Unbeknownst to him, he was born with a special body equipped with unnaturally strong jaws and a unique digestion system. This is what allows him consume Demon flesh without any adverse effects and gain that Demon's abilities.

His condition is extremely rare in Demon Slayer, with no other individual known to have anything similar. As mentioned, he retains control of himself when he does this and the effects are temporary. This is Genya Shinazugawa's special weapon that allows him to be a Demon Slayer. It is especially crucial given that he cannot use Breathing Techniques like the Corps' other members.

Genya Shinazugawa (Image via Ufotable)

However, this ability does have its downsides as well. For one, this is not a permanent power-up and wears off after a brief period. Next, the power he gets depends on how strong the Demon is, but that also means a greater strain on his body. As seen in his battles with the Upper Moon Demons, their flesh (and the amount he actually consumed) strained his body given how potent it was.

Now as per series lore, Genya discovered ability in a life-or-death situation during his early days as a Corps' member. During a mission, he was severely wounded and on the verge of demise. However, he instinctively bit into a Demon's flesh (likely as a last ditch effort to fight back) and this ability activated. He healed stunningly fast and gained great strength, able to quickly flip the tide of battle.

This then became his ace up the sleeve and he began experimenting with. Not completely, but for the most bit it made up for inability to use Breathing Techniques. Needless to mention, he developed and acquired better control of this ability, able to effectively and strategically use it during battle to tilt the odds in his favor and/or break out of tough situations.

In Conclusion

Genya Shinazugawa (Image via Ufotable)

Genya Shinazugawa was a quite unique case in the series. Though he was unable to use or learn Breathing Techniques, he was a Corps member to be reckoned with. While he wasn't nearly as strong as his brother Sanemi, he still proved his mettle to be worthy of being looked up. Akin to Zenitsu knowing only one attack or Tanjiro's hypersensitive nose, this was Genya's quirk.

As seen in the fight against Hantengu and Aizetsu, his healing and strength increase were crucial in staying alive. Not only himself, he managed to lend a hand to Tanjiro, who was at insurmountable odds without him. They were facing extremely strong foes, but an ability like Genya did play an important part in them ultimately clinching victory.

