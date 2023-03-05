How many seasons does Attack on Titan have? Explained

With the release of the latest installment of the Attack on Titan anime this past Friday, fans have eagerly returned to the series' world. Fans are making the most of the wait to rewatch the popular anime series in its entirety since the final part is scheduled to release in the fall of 2023.

However, they have also begun realizing just how ridiculously structured the series’ seasons and episodes can be at times. This has led to many confused Attack on Titan fans questioning exactly how many seasons the series has. The subdivision of some of these seasons into separate parts only makes the situation more ambiguous.

Thankfully, there is a clear answer to how many seasons the series has. Follow along as this article fully explains how many seasons the Attack on Titan series has.

Attack on Titan’s naming approach causes great confusion as fans begin rewatches ahead of Fall, 2023 conclusion

The television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Hajime Isayama’s original Attack on Titan manga series has four seasons overall. WIT Studios animated the first three seasons, while MAPPA Studios animated the fourth season and its various subdivisions. Fans most likely know WIT for their work on Spy x Family, while MAPPA is best known for Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

Attack on Titan's first season consists of 25 episodes and adapts several opening story arcs for the series. This includes the Fall of Shiganshina arc, the Battle of Trost District arc, the 104th Training Corps arc, and the Female Titan arc. All four of these arcs are wholly and fully adapted within the confines of the first season’s 25 episodes.

The series's second season is only 12 episodes long, but fully adapts the Clash of the Titans arc. This season is best known for the reveal that the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan were actually Reiner Braun and Bertholdt Hoover, respectively. Fans also learned that Ymir is actually the Jaw Titan and that Krista Lens’ real name is Historia Reiss.

The series’ third season, which was split up into two cours, consisted of 22 episodes overall. It adapts the Royal Government arc in its first cour, and the Return to Shiganshina arc in the second cour. Historia Reiss’ true identity and her ascension to the position of ruler of Paradis is the subject of focus in the first one, while the latter focuses on the Survey Corps’ ultimate battle against Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan Zeke Yeager, who is protagonist Eren’s half-brother.

Attack on Titan’s fourth season is where things begin to get particularly tricky due to the various subdivisions within the overarching season. The season overall adapts the Marley arc and the War for Paradis arc, which are the final two story arcs of the series. The first part consists of 15 episodes, while the second part consists of 12 episodes.

The third part of the series’ fourth and final season is where things get particularly tricky, being broken up into two parts. In Japan, these two parts air as one-hour long specials rather than individual weekly episodes. While it was reported that international streaming services Crunchyroll and Hulu would be breaking the specials up into three 20-minute episodes, this doesn’t appear to be the actual case as of this article’s writing.

