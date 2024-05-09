How old is Naruto? His age throughout the series, movies, and Boruto, explained

One of the most popular anime and manga series of all time is author and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series, beloved by fans for several reasons. One of the most common among them is the series’ eponymous protagonist, whose dream is to become the Hokage and force the people of Hidden Leaf Village to finally acknowledge him.

Likewise, the series follows the Uzumaki clan ninja on his way to becoming the village’s leader, from the time he’s a young child through adulthood when he starts his own family. Along the way, fans do get to see him achieve his dream, successful in both becoming the 7th Hokage and being acknowledged by the village.

Understandably, a series covering such a massive scope of time isn’t always consistent in establishing how much time has passed, or what the ages of certain characters are. Thankfully, there is a clear way to establish how old he is at the key stages of his life and journey, even well beyond him achieving his dream.

How old is Naruto in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden?

Through the pre-time-skip section of the series, it’s established that he is born on October 10th. He joins the Leaf Village Academy at age six, and is 12 years old by the time fans start the series. He’s then 13 years old when he enters the chunin exams as seen during the titular Chunin Exams arc, and he’s also 13 years old throughout the remainder of the original anime series.

Following the original anime series, fans see his adventures continue in the Shippuden anime series. In the manga, this is simply regarded as Part II of the series, or the post-time-skip section. In any case, the time-skip in between these two sections of the story is two years long, which means Naruto's age at the start of Shippuden is 15 years old.

He’s then said to be 16 years old during the Pain’s Assault arc of the series, which is 152 episodes into the Shippuden series. The next major arc in the series is the Fourth Shinobi World War arc, which takes place during the year he’s 16 and ends on his 17th birthday, October 10th. In other words, the final episodes of the Shippuden series see him hit his 17th birthday.

Both the Shippuden anime and original manga series conclude shortly thereafter, and are followed by the events of The Last movie, written by Kishimoto himself. The film takes place two years after these events, meaning Naruto's age is 19 years old at this point. The film’s credits then show him marrying love interest Hinata Hyuga, with a post-credits scene showing them with their two children.

How old is Naruto in Boruto and Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

This brings fans to the Boruto series, which covers the adventures of his son Boruto Uzumaki. It's worth noting that fans don't actually see him become the 7th Hokage, but Naruto's age is estimated at 29-31 years old when he does. The series takes place 15 years after the events of the Fourth Shinobi World War, meaning he's roughly 32 years old at the start of the Boruto anime. There is a flashforward at the start of the series which takes place when Boruto is 16.

Given Boruto is 16 in the flashforward, this would mean his father is roughly 36 years old at this point. However, before reaching that flash-forward sequence, the Boruto manga has begun its own Part II similar to the original manga series, titled Two Blue Vortex. The two parts are likewise interspersed by a time-skip, which is said to last three years. This would mean that, at the start of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, he is roughly 35 years old.

