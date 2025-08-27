How powerful is Riyo in Gachiakuta? Powers and abilities, explained

Gachiakuta presented fans with a number of intriguing characters. Each one was unique and quirky in their own, some even downright odd. But even so, they all have proven extremely lovable and have countless members of the community rallying behind them. The Cleaners have been showcased to be a peculiar bunch, in particular, and the focus of this feature, Riyo Reaper.

Introduced when Rudo joined the group, she appeared as a short teenage girl, her long and messy red hair being a distinguishing feature. From there, it didn't take long for the story to show off what she was capable of and her role as a Cleaner. Her sources of power are her Vital Instrument Ripper and her enhanced physical attributes. She has a quaint fixation on hair and fighting strong foes.

Gachiakuta: Riyo Reaper's powers and abilities, explained

Riyo Reaper (Image via Bones)

Diving right in, Riyo is a prominent member of the Cleaners in Gachiakuta, presently serving in Team Akuta. Prior to joining the Cleaners, the redhead was a hitman, having been trained and subsequently put on the job. But she swore to leave that life behind, promising to never draw blood with her scissors and hence joined Enjin as a Cleaner. Though, she hides a gun in her jacket from her past.

Riyo has been shown to possess immense physical attributes, such as enhanced strength and speed. When Rudo first saw her in action, she was able to easily kill a number of Giant Trash Beasts using her Vital Instrument. Again, in the same fight, she was so quick and agile on her feet that Rudo had trouble following her movements.

These abilities likely stemmed from being as a hitman in the past and honed later on the job as a Cleaner in Gachiakuta. Her past also meant that she is very proficient in the use of firearms, demonstrated by her ability to shoot and avoid any vital points so as to not kill her foes. The gun that she hides is testament to her past and has come in handy, like when she fought and incapacitated Noerde.

Ripper (Image via Bones)

Moving forward, Riyo's Vital Instrument is Ripper, a pair of scissors that when activated, morph to become as long as her legs. She slips her feet into handles and swings them deadly precision and power, capable of effortlessly cutting up quite literally anything. In the opening fight sequence, Rudo was stunned to see hwo quickly she decimated large Trash Beasts using Ripper.

Further, when fighting more regular-sized enemies in Gachiakuta, Riyo tends to catch them between the scissors. From her, she slams it shut, compelling them to dodge twice, failure of which leads to sustaining considerable damage. Part of Riyo's strength also lies in her growing excited at the prospect of facing a strong opponent, getting "fired up" as she calls it.

Lastly, as mentioned, Riyo hides a gun in her jacket as a contingency measure. It was something she received from her time as a hitman and has retained ever since. Enjin has forbidden her from using it and she adheres to the promise made. Though she has displayed a dark side when push comes to shove (vs Noerde), Riyo only uses her gun in non-lethal fashion, not to kill but to incapacitate.

In Conclusion

Riyo Reaper (Image via Bones)

Gachiakuta presents Riyo Reaper as a character with depth extending beyond her battle capabilities. A compelling aspect of her character has been shown to be the tension between her torrid upbringing and the ultimate path she chose. Though she can be ruthlessly efficient, she chooses to hold back, taking time to reflect both inner conflict and growth.

Her Vital Instrument Ripper, a pair of scissors, stands as a symbol of creation and destruction. It underscores the balance of her character - er love for battle showcases her raw, instinctive nature. However, her pledge to Enjin to never take a life brings in nuance, i.e., her will to resist resorting to her past ways of a hitman.

Such duality depicts her as someone who is more than just a regular fighter in the Pit - she is a Cleaner who is also grappling with identity and morality in a world.

