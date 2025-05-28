Hunter x Hunter gave Leorio the Nobara-treatment long before Akutami

Hunter x Hunter's Leorio Paradinight is an intriguing character, to say the least. Initially introduced as selfish, narcissistic and materialistic, he grew as the story progressed and his true self was revealed - he wanted to become a doctor to aid the poor. Often times has Leorio played the "big brother" role, looking out for his group members and proved to be a loyal and trustworthy ally.

As Melody stated (Yorknew City Arc), he had the "nicest heartbeat in the city". This established him as a truly gentle and warm individual and set his route as a doctor over a Hunter. But looking closely at Leorio's role, Togashi seems to have given him the Nobara Kugisaki treatment much before Akutami made that a thing with his own character.

Hunter x Hunter: Leorio may have been "Nobara-ed" long prior to Akutami

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Before making the comparison, it is imperative to understand what the Nobara-treatment implies. In essence, Jujutsu Kaisen's Nobara Kugisaki was the tritagonist of the series. Part of the trio alongside Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro under Gojo Satoru, she was training to become a sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High. But despite her status, her role was cut short.

To elaborate, she only brief appeared in the series when compared to the other two sorcerers. In total, she made appearances in 4 arcs before being sidelined completely on the pretext of being "dead". Her status remained unknown following the Shibuya Incident and she only returned at the very end of Jujutsu Kaisen. That too, her return served as the final piece to deliver the finishing blow to Sukuna.

While Nobara is afforded a few moments to shine, it isn't comparable to what Yuji and Megumi received. Even when her strength was on full display in one instance (Fearsome Womb Arc), Yuji was present to share the spotlight. In other words, her character received no significant moments. True enough, her intervention during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc was the final nail in Sukuna's coffin, quite literally.

However, when looking at her character as a whole, she was sidelined for a major part of the story and only returned for the sake of her comrades.

Elsewhere, Leorio is one of the four protagonists of Hunter x Hunter. Though he begins in a major role, it doesn't take long for his character's narrative trajectory to take shape - the sidelines. Introduced during the Hunter Exam Arc, his character is established as the underdog with a burning spirit. He is meant to act as comedic relief and an emotional anchor to his group.

But that isn't lived up as the sidelining begins. The Heavens Arena Arc sees Leorio vanish from the equation, an arc which delves into the series' power system. Next, he makes only brief appearances during the Yorknew City Arc with no significant character development. The Greed Island Arc and Chimera Ant Arc sees Leorio almost fully ignored in Hunter x Hunter.

The dark-haired man does return during the Election Arc, but it is quite a fleeting moment. Leorio punching Ging's becomes an iconic moment in-universe and among the fandom. But in hindsight, this looked more like a crowd-pleaser and as a means to kickstart Gon’s healing arc. Fans are also treated to only a glimpse of lesser-seen Nen ability.

All in all, Leorio's rise in popularity during the election serves as narrative device in Hunter x Hunter to turn attention once more to Gon and his father.

In Conclusion

Leorio Paradinight (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter's Leorio Paradinight is another example of character with great potential being relegated to the sidelines for narrative convenience. Initially, h character was teased to have depth and an interesting journye ahead, but Togashi may have chosen to focus on other aspects of the story. Leorio begins to less and less as the story progresses and his returns are often only to supplement others' development.

Through his iconic punch scene he gains recognition and it serves as a celebration of his character, but for the most part, it might have been to induce Gon and his father’s reconciliation. Comparing Leorio Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara Kugisaki fits, given that both are presented as core members of the protagonist party. However, both are similarly benched when trouble brews. Not to be mistaken, Leorio has his charms, but him being sidelined leaves quite a bit to be desired.

