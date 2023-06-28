I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13: Yuuya cures Reigar, the Divine Archer's successor returns for revenge

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13, fans got to witness Yuuya curing Reigar, following which, he became the kingdom's Knight Baron. While everything seemed to be going great for him, Yuuya had a new threat ahead of him. That said, he did not have to wait long to face it.

The previous episode saw Yuuya and Luna join the adventurer's guild in the royal capital. Soon after, Yuuya and Owen encountered Reigar. That's when the mysterious girl holding the Divine Archer's powers arrived to kill him. However, upon learning that Yuuya was present at the location, she decided to retreat and take energy from the vile.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13: Yuuya learns about the Divine Archer's successor

Reigar in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13, titled Yuuya and Kaori, opened with Reigar's trial. During his trial, the guards took off his mask to reveal his burns. That's when it was revealed that Reigar had gotten those burns due to Lexia's magic. While the injuries did heal once, the magic power made him crazy, forcing him to burn himself further.

Reigar was quite insecure about his appearance, and could also notice that his father and sister pitied him. Upon seeing this, Yuuya decided to heal Reigar by using the All-Cure Herb. Upon applying it, Reigar's wounds vanished, and everyone was left shocked. However, it did not matter to Reigar, as he was certain that he was set to receive a death sentence.

Lexia and Luna in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 (Image via Millepensee)

Lady Lexia immediately took over as she forgave her brother and forced her father to do the same, thus sparing Reigar's life. Following that, the king began thinking of a reward for Yuuya. While Lexia and Luna argued about whom Yuuya could marry as a reward, Reigar suggested a reward to the king. He offered all his land to Yuuya and proposed that Yuuya be named the kingdom's Knight Baron.

While sleeping that day in the castle, Yuuya had a nightmare about a fight with the mysterious girl. Hence, the next day, he rushed home when it was time to return from school. While training to increase his level, the mysterious girl arrived and attacked Yuuya. Around the same time, Kaori Honjou had reached Yuuya's place to study. However, upon not finding him in his home, she went looking for him in the isekai world.

Yuuya in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 (Image via Millepensee)

She found Yuuya there and went to his location. As for the fight, Yuuya was having a tough time when Master Usagi came to his assistance. He had been doing some investigation about the girl and found out that her name was Yuti. She was the successor of the Divine Archer and wanted to exact revenge on human beings for causing her master's death.

Yuuya, Night, and Master Usagi did manage to push Yuti to the ropes, but she then went berserk. When all seemed lost, Akatsuki came in clutch as he was a holy being capable of opposing the power of the vile. After their victory, Master Usagi left Yuuya to decide what to do with Yuti.

Yuuya, Night, and Akatsuki in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 (Image via Millepensee)

That's when Kaori came to greet Yuuya. However, seeing that there was a beast behind her, Yuuya took it down. While this scared Kaori, she accepted Yuuya just the way he was. The episode then showed how Yuuya introduced Kaori to Lexia and Luna. As for Yuti, she joined Yuuya in the real world and decided to go to Ousei Academy.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13

The end of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 13 saw Yuuya's siblings meet him in hopes of making amends. Considering Yuuya's persona, there is a good chance that they will get on good terms.

Meanwhile, Yuuya also brought Yuti to the real world. If the anime does get greenlit for a second season, fans can expect Yuti and Kaori to join Yuuya in his isekai world adventures. However, for now, fans can only hope for the same.

