I hate that Horikoshi never expanded on this mentor-student Pro Hero relationship in the My Hero Academia ending

My Hero Academia had many interesting mentor-student relationships. However, one that always stood out was Eijiro Kirishima and Fat Gum. Their bond, highlighted during the Shie Hassaikai arc. Here, Fat Gum's commitment to Kirishima offered a lifeline to Kirishima while he worked through his doubts and fears. That recognition moved him. The mentor-student relationship carries a lot of weight in terms of the difference that a mentor can make in a student's development.

However, as the series went on towards its finale, this dynamic wasn't explored any further, and fans were left wanting more story from their characters. With how rich and capable their relationship was, it's a shame that it wasn't expanded in the show's finale.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga/anime.

Horikoshi never expanded on Fat Gum and Kirishima's mentor-student Pro Hero relationship in the My Hero Academia ending

I hate that Horikoshi never expanded on Fat Gum and Kirishima’s mentor-student Pro Hero relationship in the My Hero Academia ending because it was one of the most grounded and emotionally promising relationships in the series, and yet it went untouched when it mattered most.

Their bond was not only functional, it was transformative. Fat Gum never just led Kirishima in battle; rather, he had faith in Kirishima when Kirishima couldn't have faith in himself. In a predisposed world where quirks communicate your worth and potential, that kind of emotional connectivity deserves completion.

Throughout the Shie Hassaikai arc, their dynamic was the one where Kirishima was forced to confront his low self-esteem. His self-esteem had never been good, and that arc gave him a chance to experience that in real-time, not through monologue but through action.

Young Kirishima in anime (Image via Bones)

Fat Gum provided him with that stage. And in return, Kirishima came forward—not only with courage but with conviction. That felt like the start of a permanent mentor-student tale that would continually build and grow as Kirishima became stronger and more self-assured. But that evolution never came.

Instead, Kirishima faded in the background during the Final War arc, receiving little screen time or significant lines of dialogue. Fat Gum, similarly, was largely absent or limited to crowd shots with other Pro Heroes. There was no return, no passing the torch, no last moment where recognition was made for just how far Kirishima had progressed due to his mentor. It wasn't so much a lost opportunity—it was a plot hole that undercut the emotional impact of Kirishima's growth.

Kirishima as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

In a tale that was all about mentors—All Might and Deku, Aizawa and the Class 1-A students—it's disappointing that one of the most original and emotional pairings was neglected. Fat Gum wasn't a symbolic pillar like All Might or a strategic tactician like Aizawa.

He was a blue-collar hero leading with his heart, which made his mentorship with Kirishima so much easier to defend. By the end of the series, we could have seen them fight again side by side or exchanged even a word or two between them, which would have shown us a completed cycle in their journey together.

Without that resolution, their connection seems incomplete. Their journey seems more like an evolution for a need, rather than an inspiration for a longer emotional journey, and that is frustrating, especially when the manga was more generous with less consequential character connections in the last chapters! For a series that is always rooting for the underdog, it seems particularly foolish to ignore the journey of one of its hardest-working students—and his most supportive mentor.

Final thoughts

Fat Gum as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

The missed potential of Fat Gum and Kirishima's mentor-student relationship towards the end of My Hero Academia is a huge loss. Their relationship could have explored so much about character progression, the function of support systems, and the different aspects of what being a hero means.

This is another narrative aspect of the series that felt kind of wasted, especially in regard to the different journeys the characters go down throughout the story.

