I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 is set to premiere on May 31, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 19, titled The Dungeon Count of Welmelia, marked Yuke's entry into Salmutaria alongside his budding friendly relationship with Prince Mastoma.

Although the previous episodes painted Prince Mastoma as a rather prideful and understanding individual, episode 19 revealed how he indeed valued his people more than his claim to the throne.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 will be released on May 31, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 20 will follow Mastoma and Yuke's efforts towards preventing the dungeon stampede from becoming a widespread catastrophe.

The Salmutaria dungeon plotline will persist all the way till the latter parts of spring 2025 season, possibly serving as the final arc for the series.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday May 31, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

May 31, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday May 31, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

May 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

May 31, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday May 31, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday April 1, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20?

TV Kanzawa, Nippon TV, and YBS will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 on Japanese television, with new episodes following every Sunday.

Hulu and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode for Japanese audiences, while international audiences will be able to stream the episode on BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19

Yuke as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 19 picked up from the ending of episode 18, with Benwood, Yuke, and the rest of the Clover party being ambushed by bandits shortly after their touchdown on Salmutarian soil.

The Clovers managed to easily capture the bandits and meet up with Prince Mastoma.

While Yuke tried to navigate the situation delicately and ask subtly about the ambush, Prince Mastoma casually revealed how his older brother must've hired them to sabotage Mastoma's efforts towards the throne.

Mastoma then dispels all of the lingering tension, essentially urging Yuke to address him casually like a friend instead of a prince.

Prince Mastoma (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Eventually, Mastoma brings the Welmesia entourage to Ra-Jo, the new town he had established to serve as their base. He reveals the heavily furnished adventurers guild as well as a mansion that Yuke is supposed to use with his party.

Sometime later, Yuke and his party realize that the Salmutarian dungeon had somehow managed to influence the vast desert in its surrounding and was on the verge of starting a stampede.

The episode ends with Mastoma requesting Yuke and his party to somehow deal with the stampede, while he requests evacuation support from the king.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 20 will reveal the actual severity of the dungeon stampede alongside its effect on civilians.

Given Mastoma's decision to ask for his father's support for evacuation, it is possible that the rest of his brothers learn of the dungeon, possibly making the situation much more complex.

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More