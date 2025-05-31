I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9: Liam faces overwhelming odds as Goaz declares war against the Banfield

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9, Mass-produced Maids, aired on June 1, 2025, at 2 am JST. Liam’s territory is doing great because of the pirate raids and economic expansion, however, this is annoying the Guide, who wants Liam to be miserable in his efforts. Elsewhere, Yasushi panic because the lie he had told was now becoming news.

The Goaz Pirates, having been tricked by Liam, have sworn revenge and are now coming to attack Banfield. While the empire is preparing for war, Liam learns he has only a 3.8% chance of winning, yet he still says he is going to crush them.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9: Banfield territory is getting fixed under Liam's leadership

The Guide in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 begins with one of the overworked staff in Lord Liam's empire complaining about his fatigue. He describes that there is not enough labor across the territory.

Despite the difficulties, he says that Liam has again acquired a huge stash of pirate treasure. This newfound fortune is being invested in city development schemes and new business ventures. However, the increasing prosperity is also bringing a lot of attention—and trouble throughout the empire.

The Guide, secretly scheming behind the scenes to curse Liam's prosperity, grows more and more frustrated. In his mind, Liam's domain was meant to be a pit of debt and poverty. Instead, Liam continues to prosper. What the Guide resents further is the acclaim Liam is getting from ship commanders and high-ranking officers.

Liam, who aspires to be remembered as an "evil lord," is ironically receiving praise as a noble ruler.

Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 (Image via Quad)

After the opening theme, the narrative turns to Yasushi, Liam's alleged sword master. He is depicted living a peaceful life away from the Banfield territory. Yasushi believes that staying away will help him avoid being exposed for lying about his skills.

But just as he relaxes, he learns that Liam has attacked and defeated more pirates, and was even honored by a former commander of the Algrand Imperial Army. Liam publicly thanked Yasushi for his guidance, which only brings more unwanted attention to Yasushi’s fake credentials. He starts to fear as his relationship with Liam becomes a hot topic throughout the empire.

At the same time, the Goaz Pirate Gang just narrowly escapes an Imperial trap. More than 2,000 pirate vessels are captured, and Goaz wonders how they wound up within the training camp of the Imperial Army instead of Banfield territory. A subordinate proposes that perhaps a malfunction or tampering occurred at the Domos Gate. Furious, Goaz commits to avenging himself upon the gatekeepers.

Goaz in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 (Image via Quad)

It's then that the Guide returns and tells Goaz that the fault isn't with the gatekeepers—it was actually Liam who had cheated them. Upon realizing this, Goaz at once gives orders to his fleet to alter course for the Alcaeus Star System, where the Banfield territory is located. His mission: complete destruction.

In Banfield lands again, Liam is now surrounded by dozens of AI androids who cater to his every need. While dining, he thinks about what an "evil lord" should look like when sitting down for meals. He pictures himself surrounded by women and with a pile of meat in front of him.

Amagi, his faithful android servant, can prepare such a meal with harem members, but Liam doesn't act on it. He asks himself how Amagi would react if she saw other women accompanying him. Amagi replies that she's only an AI android and cannot be regarded as a woman, nor can she give birth.

Amagi in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 (Image via Quad)

Later in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9, Amagi brings in the current fiscal year's financial report. She explains that the economy is growing steadily, and the pirate loot has significantly sped up the repayment of their debt. This is a positive thing, yet it makes Liam think about the humongous debt left by his dad and grandfather.

Though he has tried his best, even raiding pirate wealth hasn't been enough to repay it entirely.

Liam thinks about how his fantasy of being an evil lord—someone who wastes money and rules selfishly—now seems impossible. Instead, he's always worrying about responsibilities and burdens, just like he was in his past life.

When Amagi asks him what he'd do if he were actually an evil lord, he mocks that he'd increase taxes and make his people miserable. Amagi, ever practical, advises against it, warning that such a move would harm the empire in the long run.

AI robots (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9, then briefly shifts to the AI robots who serve Liam. One of them complains about having to clean an empty room. These are advanced robots and view such work as beneath their capabilities. Shirane, who is an AI, comments on Liam's good memory—he is even able to tell them apart, though they look almost identical.

Amagi shows up and warns them not to get too close to Liam. In the Algrand Empire, close relationships between AIs and humans are disapproved of and would tarnish Liam's reputation. Shiomi then queries why Amagi herself is permitted to have a close relationship with Liam. She tells her it's just because Liam desires her to be around.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 closing event — Goaz declares war against the Banfield

Military Official in anime (Image via Quad)

In the closing event of the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9, Brian reports that the pirates have declared war on the Banfield family when he enters the courtroom. Amagi explains that this was to be expected following their attack on the pirates' treasure island.

The pirates are seeking revenge, and they might not intend a speedy death for the Banfield citizens—they desire to create terror first. Brian calls the military officials to plan, considering that Goaz is demanding all of the land's resources and hostages. A huge conflict is now unavoidable.

The Guide in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire episode 9 (Image via Quad)

When a military official suggests surrender or waiting for imperial reinforcements, Liam wishes they had more ships. Amagi then reveals they ran a battle simulation based on the pirates' tactics and ship strength—Liam only has a 3.8% chance of victory. Just then, Brian brings up the Neo Destroyer Cyclone Jet Destroyboombozo, but time suddenly freezes.

The Guide appears, revealing he is the one who led the pirates there. Since Liam is drowning in debt, defeating these pirates would make their vast resources his. If Liam wins, he gains everything. After the Guide disappears, time resumes. Empowered by the possibility of turning the tide, Liam boldly orders the military to prepare for battle—they’re going to destroy the pirates.

