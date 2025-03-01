I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official site. It is also worth pointing out that this Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ production will be on Crunchyroll and other channels for fans abroad.

The bulk of the most recent episode was centered around Maho and Akane's relationship as sisters and how Saito's role influences the story as a whole. Moreover, the cliffhanger involving Himari is something that is likely to be developed in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 release date and time

Scene of the most recent episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 will be released on March 7, 2025. However, due to the time zone differences and the varying simulcast timings, most anime fans can watch the episode on March 8, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 9 am Central Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 11 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 12 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 7, 2025 5 pm Central European Time Friday, March 7, 2025 6 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 10:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 7, 2025 1 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 7, 2025 2:30 am

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10?

Another scene of the most recent episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and others. In addition, the episode can be streamed on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital services.

Moreover, international fans residing in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, India, and other regions can enjoy streaming I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 on Crunchyroll, 2 hours and 30 minutes after its TV broadcast.

Besides Crunchyroll, interested fans can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 on other services, like Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, and others.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 recap

Scene from the most recent episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The most recent episode, named Little Sister's Heartached, started in an amusement park where Saito and the rest of the cast were celebrating Himari's visit to Japan. However, Akane was left behind in action due to her fear issues. Then, the following scene focuses on Maho and Saito entering the haunted house, with Maho falling to the ground.

After this scene between Maho and Saito, the latter gets angry, and the protagonist scolds the former. Later, Maho tries to attempt a payback and attack the protagonist but she is stopped by Akane. It is later revealed in this episode that everything she was doing was to get her sister's attention, waking up the next day with fever.

She is taken to the hospital, and there Maho asks Saito not to tell Akane about this issue, with the man agreeing after a while. There is a moment where he manages to make Maho confess that she was flirting with him to replace Akane's place. She eventually gets to meet with her sister, and the former confesses that everything was her own doing.

The episode ends with Himari listening to Saito's conversation with Akane.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10?

Scene of the most recent episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 is likely to deal more with the topic of the husband in question and also with the information that Himari has received. It is also very likely that both Akane and Saito are going to get closer in some shape or form after what just happened with Maho.

